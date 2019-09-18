Leonardtown 3 2
La Plata 0 0
Goals: Leonardtown (Jarvis 2, Duswalt, Bridgwater, Harris)
Saves: Leonardtown (Gawal 4), La Plata (Meadows 9)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.