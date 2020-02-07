138 Bieshelt (Lt) pinned Villanueva, :35
145 Eskeland (Lt) pinned Park, 2:23
152 Chism (Lt) pinned McCray, 1:27
160 Rodgers (NP) pinned Connolly, 0:19
170 Brooks (Lt) pinned Russell, 5:01
182 Evans (Lt) pinned Brown, 3:50
195 Gamble (Lt) won by forfeit
220 Mack (NP) pinned Price, 6:36 (OT)
285 Stanalonis (Lt) won by forfeit
106 Simonds (Lt) pinned Gerstman, 1:42
113 Herrera (Lt) won by forfeit
120 C. Huff (NP) def. M. Oh, 5-1
126 Pace (NP) def. B. Oh, 3-2
132 Rivenburg (NP) def. Vosburgh, default (illegal takedown)