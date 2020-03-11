For Leonardtown High School senior Tyreke Herbert, scoring 1,000 career points seemed like a crazy thought four years ago when the guard was one of the star players as a freshman on the Raiders junior varsity squad. In just three years playing on varsity, Herbert was able to hit the plateau in the final game of his high school career.
“It is really such a crazy thing to think about because most players don’t even get [1,000 career points] in four years of varsity, and I got it in only three years,” Herbert said. “It’s pretty awesome.”
During the Raiders’ final game, a 74-61 loss at Annapolis on Thursday in the Class 4A East Region II championship game, Herbert hit the mark in the second quarter.
“My 1,000th career point came on a layup with around a minute left in the second quarter,” Herbert said. “After the game when I checked my phone I had so many text and Snapchat messages congratulating me, so it was a bittersweet moment. I hate that I had to hit it on a loss, but that’s just how things go sometimes.”
According to Leonardtown head coach Jeb Barber, Herbert is the first boys player in school history to hit the 1,000-point mark in just three years.
“To my knowledge, Tyreke Herbert is the first 1,000 point scorer for the boys in Leonardtown history,” Barber said. “No one else has any documentation of anyone else having that, so that is a really special individual award that only happens if a team comes together and really gets going.”
Herbert admitted that during stoppages in the final few games when he was close to 1,000 career points, the thought would creep into his head, but the team winning was still the top priority over the individual achievement.
“When the milestone of 1,000 [career points] is so close before a big game, you’re obviously going to think about it a lot. When the game started, it was off of my mind other than when the game would stop like during free throws and timeouts,” Herbert said. “It still hasn’t fully hit me yet that I’m the first boy [at Leonardtown] to hit it. I had so many friends and family drive up to the [Annapolis] game. When I hit 1,000, the gym erupted. It felt like a home game even though we were an hour and 30 minutes away from our school.”
Looking back at his career, Herbert noted some key moments that stick out from his days playing for the blue and white of Leonardtown.
“Number three for me would have to be dunking at Chopticon [this year]. That game was so crazy since it was a rivalry game, and after I dunked my ears were ringing,” Herbert said. “Number two would be my freshman year buzzer-beater against Calvert when I was on JV. That’s how everyone at the school found out who I was. My number one would definitely have to be dunking in front of the student section at senior night. After I dunked, I was right in the middle of the student section and everyone was grabbing me. It was awesome.”
Around the third grade, Herbert began playing basketball after his parents wanted him to play a variety of sports.
“I think both of my parents just wanted me to try a lot of sports and see which ones I liked,” Herbert said. “I was obsessed with baseball until I started playing basketball. I played football and also did karate for a little bit, but I think I made the right decision sticking with basketball.”
Herbert’s father Thomas Herbert and mother JoRita Chew added: “Ty has been extremely athletic since the day he was born. He has played numerous sports to include baseball and soccer but his heart fell in love with basketball. We have watched him pour his blood, sweat and tears out on the court playing every game like it was his last. To us Ty is more than an athlete. Ty is a humble young man that is loved by many.
“Although his high school basketball career has ended, we know this is just the beginning. Its time to spread his wings just a little more and explore the game on a collegiate level. No matter where he lands, we will always be his biggest fans.”
The senior guard has aspirations to play at the next level and will take visits to Stevenson University and Elizabethtown College (Pa.) in April before deciding on a school.
“I just want to thank coach Barber and the staff for believing in me all four years. No one in the county thought we were going to the regional final this year, but we proved them wrong,” Herbert said. “I hope I can come back during college breaks and help the program in any way possible. I also want to thank all of my friends at Leonardtown. We have the best student section and they turn away basketball games into home games.”
Herbert’s parents added: “We want to thank the coaching staff at Leonardtown, especially Jeb Barber for all he has done over the past 4 years. We also want to thank all of the fans. Their love for Ty is clearly evident in their cheers and concern for Ty’s well being. To see an entire set of bleachers full of students come down and hug Ty after his game is a lot to be said about his reputation. So to the fans of Leonardtown basketball, we thank you. It’s been an awesome ride.”
Two Hornets girls reach milestone
During the first playoff game for Great Mills, two Hornets seniors topped the 1,000 career points mark.
Seniors Kyla Daniels and Toyin Allen each surpassed 1,000 points on Feb. 28 in a 59-30 win over Northern in a 3A South Region I quarterfinal contest.
Great Mills went on to claim the 3A South Region I title and play in the state quarterfinals, finishing the season at 24-3 overall.
“We will miss the seniors,” Hornets head coach Matt Wood said. “They’ve had a bunch of big wins for this program and we wish them the best. They are a great group of kids.”
