Leonardtown senior Herbert chooses Elizabethtown College for basketball

Tyreke Herbert finished his Leonardtown High School boys basketball career with plenty of accolades in such a short period of time.
Among them for the three-year varsity player was reaching the 1,000-point plateau, becoming the first to do so in the program’s history.
Now with his high school career over, Herbert has made his choice on the next chapter as the senior recently committed to playing at Elizabethtown College, an NCAA Division III school in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a pretty small school and I just feel like it would be the best place for me to focus on basketball and do academics,” said Herbert, who will major in graphic design.
Herbert, who also considered Stevenson, joins an Elizabethtown team that finished 12-12 overall last winter.
“I wasn’t driven about going to college to play basketball until probably 10th grade when I started playing with the Southern Maryland All-Stars travel team because we were in those tournaments and it was just a fun experience just to travel and just playing against the best competition possible,” he said. “So I liked that and I felt like I was getting better because I was playing people better than me, I wasn’t playing like below average competition. So that’s when I kind of like took it serious and thought about playing at the college level.”
While the senior was scoring points and racking up the stats en route to being selected as the All-County Athlete of the Year, he had calming influence and grew into a great leader, according to Leonardtown head boys basketball coach Jeb Barber.
“He had an ability to talk to the best players on the team as well as the last kid on the bench the same way and made sure everyone felt included,” Barber said. “And that’s an important part as a high school athlete on a team that you keep everybody involved and everyone together and excited to be there. It’s not easy to do. Not a lot of kids can do it, but he was very good at it.”
Barber was the JV coach at Leonardtown during Herbert’s freshman year and has been the varsity head coach since, spanning Herbert’s final three seasons in a Raiders uniform.
“My fondest memories of him would be whenever a teammate would make a big play his pure joy and excitement that he would have for his teammates having success is really infectious,” Barber said. “He got all the accolades. He’s county player of the year, he’s a 1,000-point scorer, first one in Leonardtown history, so he did all the things for himself. He met all and achieved all of his goals, but it was just fascinating how a kid could be so excited and so happy for their teammates. Many times your best player can be a little bit more selfish and he’s just so unselfish and such a great teammate. That’s what I’ll remember and miss the most.”
Senior Matt Bobrowski said Herbert made sure everyone around him was better.
“He took over when he had to, he passed it when he had to and he was always making sure we all kept our heads up and stayed in the game,” Bobrowski said. “He brought the intensity to practice and it really showed in games.”
Junior Brice Hall said he will miss Herbert’s laughs in the locker room and dancing in the parking lot before games and his goofiness.
“He was a good teammate all around, but a better brother off the court,” Hall said.
Herbert averaged over 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game in his final season as a Raider. He scored 343 points, which included a layup late in the second quarter of the team’s Class 4A East Region II championship game at Annapolis to reach 1,000.
“It didn’t feel like it I guess because everything just goes by so fast,” Herbert said. “I thought I was at like only 700, 800, so it wasn’t really a thought until my coaches told me about it. That’s when I thought about it, I thought, ‘Wow, that’s really crazy.’ It sounds like a mind-blowing thing to think about because I’ve only played three years of varsity and my JV year didn’t count. And I don’t think it still has hit me fully yet about how big of an accomplishment that is. I probably won’t realize it until I’m out of college, I’m really like done playing and when I’m looking back.”
Hall added: “He used to joke about it to me in his sophomore year. He didn’t think he could do it because he was far behind, but senior year comes around and you could tell in practices and games he was working hard to achieve such an amazing achievement.”
After helping the Raiders to nearly 40 wins during his three seasons on varsity, Herbert ventures north in hopes of more accolades in college.
“Tyreke’s senior year has been more than phenomenal for us, it has been unreal,” Herbert’s father Thomas Herbert Jr. and mother JoRita Chew said in an email to Southern Maryland Newspapers. “We knew that the sky was the limit for Tyreke, but to see it all come to reality is rewarding. Ty has reached milestones and performed in ways that some could only imagine. His commitment to Elizabethtown is the icing on the cake and we could not be more proud of him.”
