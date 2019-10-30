Severna Park 1 1
Leonardtown 1 2
Goals: Severna Park (Jefferds, Bernlohr); Leonardtown (Bridgwater, Tin, Yager)
Saves: Severna Park (McLay 16); Leonardtown (Gawal 6)
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 6:05 pm
