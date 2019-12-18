Bragging rights were on the line as all three public high schools in St. Mary’s County gathered to compete against one another on Monday night at St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Michael P. O’Brien Athletics and Recreation Center’s aquatics center with Chopticon, Great Mills and Leonardtown squaring off in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tri-meet.
“It was a great meet,” Raiders head coach Alex Marley said. “I love having a meet local with all of the county teams. It is fun.”
The Raiders’ boys (5-0 overall) earned two wins to remain unbeaten on the year by defeating Great Mills, 154-119, and Chopticon, 119-65. Great Mills (4-2) earned a split by topping the Braves (0-2), 183-70.
On the girls side, Leonardtown (5-0) cruised to victories over the Hornets, 177-96, and Chopticon, 190-83. Great Mills (5-1) salvaged a split with a 176-97 win over the Braves (0-2).
“I think it was fun and a great meet today,” said Marley, in his second year at the helm. “I knew coming in that it was going to be pretty close and we’d have to fight for some races.”
Raiders senior Zach Claus was the lone double winner on the boys side with first-place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes 6.73 seconds) and 100 freestyle (50.78 seconds).
Leonardtown won two of the three relays with wins in the 200 free relay (1:35.91) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:36.25). Great Mills was able to earn first place in the 200 medley relay (1:50.78).
The Hornets and Raiders split the individual races with each school winning four. Aside from Claus winning the 200 IM and the 100 free, Leonardtown junior Liam Smith won the 200 free (2:03.74) and sophomore Jimmy Wotjowicz finished first in the 100 butterfly (59.45).
Great Mills had four different swimmers earn first-place finishes on the boys side with junior Zachary Davis in the 50 free (24.45), senior Bradley Beall in the 500 free (5:46.07), sophomore Sean Eby in the 100 backstroke (1:01.43) and junior Ben White in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.74).
“It was a fun meet for us to come out and race, and I saw a lot of really good things,” Hornets head coach Troy Kroll said, whose team is slated to face Lackey at the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown pool at 6 tonight.
Leonardtown junior Nelle Ray and Great Mills sophomore Sophie Chan were double winners on the girls side on Monday night. Ray prevailed in the 200 IM (2:19.45) and the 100 fly (1:01.45), while Chan earned the top spot in the 200 free (2:11.94) and 100 free (58.86).
“Our boys and girls did great,” Marley said, whose team is scheduled to face Northern at St. Mary’s College at 5 p.m. today. “I was happy with all of our swims. It is a good start to the season for us getting ready for the break coming up.”
Aside from Chan, the Raiders swept the competition and earned the top spot in each of the other events. Sophomore Amaya Duke won the 50 free (26.69), freshman Gabrielle Bonds prevailed in the 500 free (5:39.07), sophomore Lauren McCloskey took first in the 100 back (1:06.64) and sophomore Leanna Connolly won the 100 breast (1:18.16).
“We are hoping to keep the ball rolling from here. We have some challenging meets right after the break, but we hope to have a strong season,” Marley said.
Leonardtown also swept the relays with first-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (2:00.99), 200 free relay (1:51.42) and 400 free relay (3:53.69).
Chopticon senior Jacob Marra earned a top-five finish in the 500 free with a fifth-place finish (6:37.71), while junior Bailee Richards finished inside the top five with a fifth-place showing in the 500 free (7:41.92).
“I am really proud of them tonight,” Braves head coach Shammy Donato said. “It’s such a really good group of kids.”
Chopticon is slated to face Thomas Stone at North Point pool at 5 p.m. today.
