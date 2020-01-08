During the intermission after the first eight events of Friday’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference swim meet at Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick, Leonardtown head coach Alex Marley was unsure if his boys and girls teams would be able to pull off a sweep with tightly contested scores.
In the end, the Raiders were able to beat the Huntingtown Hurricanes and Patuxent Panthers to remain unbeaten on the season.
“This was a great meet. There were good teams competing today,” Marley said. “It is always hard for me when we go up against Patuxent since I swam there in high school. I will always love that school.”
For the boys, Leonardtown (8-0 overall) topped Patuxent, 186-74, and overcame and early deficit to defeat Huntingtown, 153-120. The Hurricanes (4-2) salvaged a split with a 175-85 victory over Patuxent (1-4).
Huntingtown senior Ethan Williams was the only double winner for the boys races with victories in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes 0.06 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (4:55.76).
“We are really happy with our overall performance this year and are hoping to get better as the season rolls on,” Hurricanes head coach John Williams said.
Huntingtown junior Davide Rodriguez won the 50 free (24.14), senior Alex Droneberger won the 100 butterfly (56.28) and junior Michael Moore won the 100 backstroke (1:09.09) to round out the individual event winners for the Hurricanes.
“Our kids swam hard,” John Williams said. “Coming off of the break their times weren’t where we’d like them to be because a lot of them don’t get in the water over the holidays, but they still swam their hearts out as did Leonardtown. They have some great swimmers and they got the win. They deserved it.”
Leonardtown junior Liam Smith claimed first place in the 200 free (1:59.19) and senior Alex Konecny won the 100 free (53.70).
“I felt like we did awesome today,” Konecny said. “We got done what we needed to, and I am really excited for the boys this season. We are looking forward to trying to win SMAC.”
Patuxent senior Justin Beckham claimed the only victory for the Panthers in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.62), and Leonardtown won two of the three relays with wins in the 200 free relay (1:39.77) and the 400 free relay (3:33.40). Huntingtown was first in the 200 medley relay (1:49.98).
On the girls side, Leonardtown (8-0) topped Patuxent, 192-72, and Huntingtown, 142-131. The Hurricanes (5-1) suffered their first loss but salvaged a split with a 181-83 win over Patuxent (1-4).
Huntingtown had a trio finish as double winners on the day. Senior Madeline Frick claimed first-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:12.30) and 100 fly (59.11). Sophomore Olivia Frick won the 50 free (26.65) and 100 breast (1:09.41). Junior Sydney Atkins won the 100 free (55.97) and 100 back (1:01.86).
“Our kids swam well,” John Williams said. “I really liked our relays. Our kids gave a great effort. They will continue to develop and come to practice during the week and work on the various technical aspects of swimming, which there are a ton of, and will get better at it.”
Hurricanes sophomore Emma Biehn won the 200 free (2:09.78) and Leonardtown junior Nelle Ray won the only individual event for the Raiders with a first-place finish in the 500 free (5:35.20).
“I think today’s meet went really well for everyone,” Ray said. “I think we dropped a lot of time and all the girls swam really fast. I think this is going to be a good season. Hopefully we can win SMAC this year.”
Huntingtown claimed two of the three relays with wins in the 200 medley relay (1:55.74) and the 400 free relay (3:48.77). Leoanrdtown prevailed in the 200 free relay (1:53.24).
Leonardtown is slated to host Thomas Stone at College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown campus pool at 6 tonight, Huntingtown is slated to face Great Mills at St. Mary’s College of Maryland aquatics center at 5 p.m. today and Patuxent is scheduled to face La Plata at 5 p.m. today at St. Charles High School.