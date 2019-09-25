Even in the midst of a sweep, which often illustrates a lopsided affair, neither players or coaches viewed the Leonardtown High School volleyball team’s three-set victory over visiting Great Mills on Thursday afternoon as anything but genuinely contentious.
Leonardtown used a late spurt to pull away from Great Mills in the first set, but the Raiders were hardly able to coast past the visiting Hornets in the next two sets. Leonardtown won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division match, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, to remain undefeated on the season and hand Great Mills its second straight setback after opening the season with a five-set win at Patuxent.
“Every time we face them we know it’s going to be a very close match,” Leonardtown head coach Steve Correll said. “The scores were hardly indicative of how close this match really was today. They have some really good hitters, especially in the middle and several of their servers have some really deceptive float serves.”
Great Mills head coach Bill Plotner agreed with Correll’s assessment of the match. The Hornets have played well in three tough matches against quality foes, winning their opener at Patuxent in five sets on a night when sophomore Lauren Long baffled the Panthers with her floating serves in the decisive fifth set.
“This was actually a really close match,” Plotner said. “The scores were not really all that telling. We dug ourselves into a little bit of a hole that third set, but the girls fought back to make it very close. Our girls are really good at covering the floor. Even after we fell behind, we didn’t show any signs of quit.”
Leonardtown (5-0, 2-0 SMAC Chesapeake) pulled away from Great Mills (2-2, 1-2 after a three-set sweep over Lackey on Monday) late in the first set and then opened a 12-3 lead midway through the second behind brief service runs from Kira Snyder, Samantha Newton and Maddie Argobright and Newton and Argobright made plays at the net as well.
Following a prolonged series of sideouts, Great Mills rallied to make things interesting behind five straight service winners from setter Emily Turner prolonged by a pair of kills from Hannah Torgesen and attack errors by Newton and Snyder.that trimmed the gap to 17-14. But the Hornets could not get any closer and the Raiders sealed it when Snyder set Shannen Litten for a kill.
Neither team could attain much of an advantage early in the third set until Snyder reeled off four straight service winners, including a pair of aces. Julia Bobrowski and Emily Gaddis both recorded kills to lift the Raiders to a 13-8 lead and another prolonged service run from Argobright included a pair of aces and vaulted the hosts to a commanding 22-11 lead.
“Everyone played well together today,” Argobright said. “We communicated with each other and we just played very well as a team. Great Mills has a lot of really good players. We definitely want to go further than we have in recent years. This is my senior year and I know we can keep it going.”
Leonardtown’s perceived dominance and ability to coast to a sweep were both temporarily put on hold with the Raiders leading 24-14.
An attack error by Gaddis was followed by five straight service winners from the Hornets’ Mina Hicks. A kill from Erika Smith trimmed the gap to 24-20, but Leonardtown finally ended it when Snyder set Bobrowski for a match point kill.
Great Mills is scheduled to host Chopticon at 5:30 p.m. today, while Leonardtown is slated to next host La Plata at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1