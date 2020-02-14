EDGEWATER — After falling in the Class 4A East Region duals the last couple of years, the Leonardtown Raiders were hoping Wednesday would net a different result. Unfortunately for the Raiders, their dual match season came to an end at South River High School after falling in the semifinal to Annapolis High School by a final score of 45-33.
“We lost a couple of matches that we thought we might win, and we won a couple that we thought we might lose,” Annapolis head coach Tom Sfakiyanudis said. “In the end it shook out fine for us.”
Leonardtown, seeded second in the region, was able to take six of the 14 bouts, but the third-seeded Panthers’ eight wins were enough to send them to the region championship. Annapolis went on to win the region title with a 33-32 victory over top-seeded South River and will compete in Saturday’s state duals at North Point High School.
“We just wanted to finish our season strong and come in here and hopefully leave as regional champs,” Sfakiyanudis said after his team defeated the Raiders.
The Raiders raced out to an early 15-0 edge after taking the first three bouts of the semifinal contest.
Blake Simonds pinned his opponent during the second period of the 106-pound match and Matt Oh followed suit for Leonardtown with a 7-4 victory over Nick Antonelli of Annapolis at 113.
Sean Vosburgh, who earlier this week committed to wrestle collegiately at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, granted the Raiders their largest lead of the contest after needing just 50 seconds to pin Kevin Vaughn of Annapolis at 120 and give Leonardtown a 15-0 lead.
“We knew [Leonardtown’s] strength was in their lightweights, so we knew they were tough down there,” Sfakiyanudis said. “We were worried about that, but I think we kind of held that off the best we could. We just tried to stay away from their studs. We sent a rookie out against Vosburgh and it worked out for us. I knew we would be stronger up top.”
The Panthers went on to take four of the next five bouts after Vosburgh’s victory. Frank Antonelli pinned Brandon Oh of Leonardtown in the third period at 126 to give Annapolis its first points of the match. Aiden Hem pinned Raiders’ Troy Cialona during the first period at 132 as the Panthers pulled to within 15-12.
At 138, Brian Bieshelt extended the Raiders’ lead to 21-12 after a third-period pin over Tate Scott. Annapolis took the next three matches and grabbed a lead at 27-21 after Finn Eskeland (145), Travis Chism (152) and Gannon Brooks (160) all were defeated.
Alex Evans of Leonardtown sparked hope for a comeback after a pin over Demitri Sfakiyanudis at 170 with four seconds remaining in the third period tied the score at 27.
After Annapolis took the next three matches to lead 45-27, the Panthers forfeited at 285 to Leonardtown senior Joe Stanalonis with the trip to the region final already in hand.
“Alex Ditto had a great match there at 220 to kind of seal it up,” Sfakiyanudis said. “That one was kind of back-and-forth, but he settled down a little bit and took the kid out.”
Raiders sophomore Aidan Gamble (182), MJ Cox (195) and Scott Price (220) were all pinned and fell in their respective matches before Stanalonis earned the Raiders final points at 285 with the forfeit.
“[Annapolis] scored more points and they were the better team,” Raiders head coach Dave Cummins said.
Leonardtown, which finished 24-6 overall in duals competition, will be back in action next weekend at the SMAC tournament at La Plata High School.
