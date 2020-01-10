Heading into the 2020 calendar year, the Leonardtown Raiders have its sights set on big picture goals after capping off the 2018-2019 season with a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference team title.
“We still need to get better,” said Raiders senior Joe Stanalonis, who was an All-County honorable mention as an offensive lineman for the Leonardtown football team in the fall.
On Tuesday, Leonardtown added another win to its belt in its journey toward defending the SMAC title with a dominant victory over the visiting St. Charles Spartans of Charles County, 84-0 in a SMAC crossover match.
“We had a good match tonight, but there is still more to win,” Stanalonis said.
To begin the match, Stanalonis granted the Raiders (17-4 overall) an early edge with a first-period pin just over 65 seconds into the bout over Justin Mack of St. Charles in the 285-pound weight class.
“We are looking forward to our next couple of matches,” Stanalonis said. “My individual goal and our team goal for us is just to win SMAC this year.”
The Raiders won the next three bouts courtesy of a forfeit with Nate Herrara (106), Blake Simmonds (113) and Matthew Oh (120) to lead 24-0.
In the 126 bout, Leonardtown’s Brandon Oh was able to earn a second-period pin with just 15 seconds left before a third period would have been needed to earn the win over William Hightower.
“I’m proud of this whole team,” Raiders head coach Dave Cummins said. “They are a nice bunch of kids. The work ethic has been very good all year long.”
Leonardtown’s Sean Vosburgh earned a first-period pin over St. Charles’ Ziora Spahn at 132, and the Raiders’ Troy Cialona won the lengthiest bout of the match with a pin at 138 after battling on the mat for 4 minutes 28 seconds with Taylor Stone of St. Charles.
The next four bouts were taken by the hosts with Brian Bieshelt (145), Finn Eskeland (152), Travis Chism (160) and Alex Evans (170) all collecting wins via the forfeit.
At 182, MJ Cox of Leonardtown needed just 59 seconds to pin Hunter Griffin of St. Charles in the first period to earn the quickest pin of the match and extend the Raiders lead to 72-0 with two bouts left.
Raiders sophomore Aidan Gamble, an All-County honorable mention as an offensive lineman for the Leonardtown football team in the fall, picked up a forfeit win at 195 heading into the last match of the evening.
Leonardtown’s Scott Price and Spartans’ Eriq Witherspoon were knotted in a competitive battle early in the third period at 220 before Price won the match by injury default.
St. Charles fell to 0-13 with the loss and the team is slated to host Huntingtown at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leonardtown is scheduled to host Calvert and McDonough at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
