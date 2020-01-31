Right from the start on Tuesday night, John Pankhurst had a feeling.
On the night when his team would celebrate its sizable group of seniors, the La Plata High School head wrestling coach just had the sense that it was going to be a good night for his squad.
With the night’s action starting with the 182-pound match, La Plata reeled off wins in the first three bouts and then closed the night winning the final three. They also took a pair in between, all of which was good for a 40-28 victory over the visiting Raiders.
“[Leonardtown head coach Dave Cummins] pulled ‘82 so we started at ‘82 and that was beautiful for me because I felt really good about our last three match-ups coming to close,” Pankhurst said “So if was close, which it was, I felt like having drawn that it put us in good position to finish strong. I think it might have been meant to be tonight, straight from the draw all the way through.”
It wasn’t too terribly long ago that La Plata’s wrestling program ruled the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference landscape, dominating the conference while filling up the school’s trophy case with a total of six state championship trophies between 2006 and 2011.
But, in the years since, the Warriors surrendered that position, with Leonardtown ascending to the upper reaches in SMAC in recent seasons.
Both teams entered the night still unbeaten against SMAC opponents during the regular season, but it was La Plata putting itself in position to finish the regular season that way for the first time in close to a decade.
The Warriors opened the night with Jake Szalapski’s decision at 182, then followed with pins by Quentin Dibble (195) and Nate Lednum (220) to set the tone and build a quick 15-0 lead.
“I honestly feel it was a huge match,” Dibble said of the significance of his second-period fall. “Leonardtown is pretty up there with us. We’re neck and neck. I think it really helped us.”
Leonardtown responded with wins in the next three matches to tie the score, with Blake Simonds’ decision at 106 sandwiched by wins by fall at heavyweight and 113, with Joe Stanalonis and Matthew Oh doing the honors, respectively.
Brandon Lee took a 5-1 decision against Brandon Oh at 120 to put the Warriors back in front, but Leonardtown’s Sean Vosburgh followed with a technical fall at 126 to put the Raiders in front for the first time, 20-18. Gabe Jackson followed with a critical pin at 132, sticking Leonardtown’s Troy Cialona in the third period to give the hosts a 24-20 advantage.
Brian Bieshelt (138) and Finn Eskeland (145) won the next bouts for Leonardtown, the latter by technical fall, to allow the visitors to leapfrog La Plata to lead 28-24. But the Warriors won the following three matches, with Owen Butler (152) and Luke Szoch (160) winning by fall to clinch the win before Jason Mohler closed out the night with a major decision at 170.
“It has been a few years since we’ve beat Leonardtown. We’ve had real competitive matches each year with them, and I knew tonight was going to be again,” Pankhurst said. “We’ve been trying to deal with everything one match at a time, but as soon as we got done down at Great Mills [on Jan. 21] the boys really worked on everything that we set in place for tonight.”
Leonardtown was scheduled to close out its regular season with a pair of home matches, first against North Point at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with Great Mills coming in for the finale on Feb. 6 La Plata still has road dates at Chopticon, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and at St. Charles on Feb. 6 in a tri-match that also includes Westlake.
With a large group of 15 seniors in the program, the Warriors are hoping to continue building positive energy to carry through the regular season and into the postseason.
“The guys have been really focused,” Pankhurst said. “We’ve had a lot of stuff go on this year and we’ve had a lot of different people step up. They wanted to go out right. Tonight was taking a big step towards having that opportunity. Now we have to handle our business next week. We’ll take care of next week to the best of our ability and see where we’re at for the following week, but we’re going to enjoy tonight.”
