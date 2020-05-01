Leydig hired as Chopticon head boys basketball coach

Brad Leydig has already played and coached at every level of basketball. Now he adds a new chapter to his résumé with being recently named as the new head boys basketball coach at Chopticon High School.
Leydig played and coached in youth basketball. He competed at James Madison High School in Virginia, then returned his alma mater to coach after graduating at NCAA Division III Bridgewater College in Virginia where he was a player and coach.
Southern Maryland was Leydig’s next stop where he became an assistant last season under St. Mary’s College of Maryland head men’s basketball coach Chris Harney. And now Leydig is taking over the Chopticon boys program, which will be his first head coaching job.
“I couldn’t be more excited to teach these guys everything I know,” Leydig said. “My goals for at least next year and the years to come is to teach the guys three things: One, to learn to be a gentleman. Two, to teach them everything I know about basketball. And three, to make sure they get a great education. And so I think those three things have me very, very excited to instill a younger generation.”
Leydig noted that he feels more prepared because of his experiences.
“I actually coached at Madison for a year, after I finished my undergraduate degree, as a high school coach and I think that experience as an assistant on the varsity team and then my experience with Bridgewater College and with St. Mary’s have all played into why I feel a little more bit comfortable taking this role on,” he said.
He added: “I think the combination of playing and coaching at every level not only allows me to understand the athletes and kind of understand where they’re coming from, but I also understand where the coaches are coming from at every single level.”
Leydig said it took about a day after he was offered the job to make his decision.
“The biggest reason is the kids,” he said. “While I am a young coach and teacher, I think that can play into my advantage and I’ll be able to reach the kids a lot better than say someone who doesn’t have my youth.”
Harney recruited Leydig to join his staff with NCAA Division III St. Mary’s after working with him at Morgan Wootten’s summer camp.
“He was one of the hardest workers there and he had a natural rapport with young players that clearly separated him from other coaches,” Harney said.
According to Harney, 10 Southern Maryland high schools and the College of Southern Maryland now have former assistants of his on their staffs with Leydig’s hiring at Chopticon.
“Coach Leydig is a tireless worker,” Harney said. “His experience as a successful high school player [at Madison] and college player at Bridgewater College, along with his knowledge of the game and work ethic, will bring a lot of energy and knowledge to the Chopticon boys basketball program.”
Leydig takes over the Braves program from Glenn Larnerd Jr.
“What got me excited for the team moving forward is I saw a lot of really, really hard-nosed defenders and I saw a lot of guys on Chopticon’s varsity team last year and their JV team that were really dedicated to playing defense and I think that’s absolutely something that I’m all about as a coach is team defense,” Leydig said.
Harney added: “I think Coach Leydig will really be able to build on the foundation set by coach Larnerd Jr. and bring his trademark enthusiasm and energy to that program.”
Chopticon finished 3-20 overall this past season, tying for fifth with Calvert in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division with a 3-9 mark. The Braves’ last double-digit winning campaign came in 2014-15 when the team won 10 games.
“I think that the biggest challenge will be how do we form a program instead of a team,” Leydig said. “And so I think my biggest challenge and my biggest goal that I’ve set for myself is how I do change the culture and how do I change the program into becoming something that is producing athletes of higher caliber. And I think one way to do that is to be in touch with your local community. More community outreach is really important to me.”
He added: “I think doing it from the bottom up, bringing that foundation is going to be one of the biggest challenges we find.”
Leydig is ready to get the ball rolling and turn things around.
“I want all of the local kids and the youth basketball players around to see Chopticon varsity basketball next year and I want them to be excited about what they see and I want them to dream about maybe some day playing for that team,” he said. “I want people to come to our games and see that, ‘Wow, these guys are working hard. They’re playing as a team and they love playing with each other.’ And I think that’s what makes me most excited about it because I think I’ve got the resources and I’m going to be bringing on staff members that have that goal in mind as well. If we get everybody to buy into our team and our rules and our system, I think that is going to create just a lot of buzz around and I think I’m excited to bring a winning culture back to Chopticon.”
