Athletes from across the landscape will venture to the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover this Saturday morning to vie for both team and individual titles in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships.
Those seeking individual and team titles will not only travel from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties on Saturday morning, they will also cover all four graduating classes. SMAC seniors and juniors who are proven commodities will seek repeat titles in some events, while youthful sophomores and some freshmen will look for several precocious crowns.
Northern High School junior Oakley Olson is not only the best miler in the conference, but her best clocking in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes 14.08 seconds) during the current indoor season taken on Dec. 21, is the best effort in the state. Olson will be the solid favorite to attain that title on Saturday and the Patriots will look to use their depth for the girls team crown.
Olson is part of a superb group of Northern girls that will be seeking their second straight state indoor title, following a fall in which they captured the Class 3A state cross country title. Sophomore Hannah Mack has emerged as one of the better distance runners in the SMAC, along with Leonardtown sophomore Parker O’Brien, Chopticon’s Blair Fowler and Calvert’s tandem of Kristen Prince and Emily Mutchler.
While the Northern girls may be considered the solid favorite to prevail on Saturday and then perhaps continue their success at the region and state levels, the SMAC boys indoor track team title chase is going to be very close. The defending champion Huntingtown squad, along with Chopticon, North Point and Northern are all in contention and the outing may not be decided until the last relay on the program.
Likewise, Chopticon senior Dylan Mcmahan and junior twins Jeff Wedding and Zach Wedding will all seek individual and relay titles on Saturday. Mcmahan is among the favorites in the 500 (1:06.02), while Zach Wedding will contend for titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 and Mcmahan, both Weddings and Doug Hoover will combine for the 3,200 relay.
“I am really hoping to get down to 1:04 in the 500 for states,” Mcmahan said. “Our relay is starting to come together. It was tough finding a fourth to replace Tyler [Modrezewski]. But our relay keeps getting better. We want to be able to peak for states.”
North Point High School senior DeVion Bryant looms as the favorite in the 800 (1:58.83) and should be a contender in the 1,600. In the sprint races, Huntingtown’s Anthony Smith and Ky’Ree Kirkman will renew their rivalry in the 55 dash. They have finished one-two in a pair of meets this winter, separated by only a few one-hundredths of a second.
Thomas Stone High School freshman Takiya Henson appears to be among the rising stars in SMAC and looms as a candidate to capture three individual events on Saturday, the 55, 300 and 500. Henson will arrive as the favorite in the 55 and 300 and is seeded second in the 500.
“I’m more focused on my times than on my placing,” said Henson, a cancer survivor who had a kidney removed early in her life. “I would like to go 7.20 or 7.19 in the 55 and high 38 or low 39 in the 300. I would like to break 1:22 in the 500. I have not faced that North Point girl [J’Miyah Keys] but I know she’s fast.”
La Plata’s Stephen Cobb, Nico Stout and David Strong will be in various individual events, as will the Warriors’ Emma Vandenberg on the girls side. Cobb (500), Stout (55) and Strong (long jump) will all contend for individual titles in their respective events, while Vandenberg will be among the serious contenders among a solid group of female shot put shot put combatants.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what our guys can do this Saturday,” said La Plata head coach Devonte Williams, who was recently named the school’s head football coach for the 2020 season. “Both Stephen and Nico are going to be among the higher seeds in their events and David should do well in the long jump. Emma’s best in the shot put this season is 32 feet, but she’s been doing better than that in practice.”
Field athletes from across all three counties should be well represented in the medal celebration. On the boys side, Huntingtown’s Smith is the clear choice to capture the high jump and teammate Kenneth King is the solid favorite in the shot put. Great Mills’ Jason Stone owns the advantage in the long jump, while St. Charles’ Ranius Daramola heads the triple jump.
Among the SMAC girls, North Point’s Shantia Creek-Barrett is expected to capture the shot put title, while the high jump, long jump and triple jump will all be contentious. Leonardtown’s Ella Muja is among the contenders in both the long jump and triple jump, while the high jump is wide open although Northern junior Allie Droneberger captured the 3A state title in that event last spring.
