The Metro Independent Schools Athletic League held its championship games on Saturday night at Grace Christian Academy in Waldorf.
Takoma Academy of Montgomery County defeated The Calverton School from Calvert County to win the girls title, 44-25. The boys final saw Lanham Christian School of Prince George’s County top Grace Brethren Christian School of Prince George’s County, 55-48.
“We were glad to be here and playing on this big stage,” Calverton girls head coach Alante Pritchett said. “It has been a minute since the school has made it this far. We worked hard and overcame a lot of adversity.”
After the MISAL finals concluded, players from across the league were recognized on the court as the league’s most valuable player, first team, second team and honorable mention selections were announced.
For the girls, Calverton’s Natalie O’Brien and Southern Maryland Christian Academy’s Jariah Russell were named co-league MVPs.
“Being named Co-MVP is something I have wanted for all five years I have been playing varsity, so I am very fortunate to get this award,” O’Brien said. “I just can’t believe it is over, but I am very thankful for all of my teammates and coaches. I want to shout out Anaysha Shadid and Calaya Holland for everything they have done to help me out on the court. I love all of my teammates.”
Joining Russell and O’Brien on the All-MISAL first team were Holland and Kennadi Johnson of Southern Maryland Christian Academy (Charles County).
Calverton’s Anaysha Shadid and Kierra Fields, Grace Christian’s Nyah Green and Lakayla James of Southern Maryland Christian were named to the second team.
Olivia Satterwaite and Trinity Wright of Grace Christian were selected as honorable mentions.
On the boys side, Tyler Doerson (Grace Christian) and Bryson Kitrell (Southern Maryland Christian) were named to the All-MISAL first team.
Marqez Rather and P.J. Winters of Grace Christian as well as Southern Maryland Christian’s DeAndre Seeden were second-team selections.
Josh Mooney (Calverton), Jalen Glasgow and Malcolm Rather (Grace Christian), Maurtice Newsome and Tre Douglas (Southern Maryland Christian) and Cedric Sobola, Maasai Brown and Xavian McDougald (King’s Christian Academy of St. Mary’s County) were selected as honorable mentions.
