Victor Oliver wants his legacy in the sport of bodybuilding to be remembered and hopes to pass his success down to his children one day.
“I want to leave something behind where my great great grandkids can look at the pictures of me and it will inspire them. Not too many athletes leave something behind,” Oliver said.
Oliver contemplated retirement at the end of 2018, but decided to compete again in 2019 and his decision paid off as he notched another accolade on his résumé to one day be able to pass down to his children.
“I had seven wins and two second-place finishes by a single point,” Oliver said. “It was hard for me to call it quits. I wanted to see how far I could possibly go and I wanted to see if I could get my International Federation of BodyBuilding pro card in a national show in 2019.”
In August, Oliver won the 50-and-Over Classic Physique in his class, which earned him his IFBB pro card. Then after competing, Oliver was crowned the overall title winner in his division.
“I won two trophies and the IFBB pro card,” Oliver said. “I have been doing bodybuilding since 2001. I have won several shows over the years, but none as big as this one. This is at the highest level of bodybuilding and the same pro division that Arnold Schwarzenegger and the all-time greats have completed in.”
Oliver, a 54-year-old Navy veteran from St. Leonard who works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, began training for the competition roughly four to five months prior to competing.
“For this show I started training about 18 weeks out. I got with my nutritionist Bekah Tervin. She is the same person that I’ve been working with for the last two years,” Oliver said. “We put together a very strict game plan. We wanted to make sure that we gave ourselves enough time to come in the best condition as possible, so our diet and our training had to be on point.”
Tervin and Oliver met at the Maximum Health and Fitness in California in St. Mary’s County. The two quickly bonded over their respective military backgrounds.
“We went to the same gym and I was prepping for competitions too and we became friends,” Tervin said.
Oliver was crowned his class winner and the overall winner out of all three classes. He noted that out of the three classes, roughly 50 competitors were vying for the top spot.
It was a very unbelievable experience,” Oliver said. “I guess I was also surprised because I worked so hard and I know the other competitors did also. We all worked hard and we were all going after the same thing. I was just fortunate that everything worked out for me and I came in the best shape and condition. I just thought at the end all the hard work and sacrifice that I put into the show paid off.”
The confidence Oliver gained from winning this competition will help push him to keep competing.
“Now I know I can compete at a high level,” Oliver said. “Also having one of the best physiques for my age helps. I do want to keep on competing to see how far I can go in the pros. I have a new fire in me to keep going. The IFBB pro card is very hard to get. I know people that had tried 26 times to get it. It’s the highest level you can go in bodybuilding.”
Oliver plans to continue to compete next year and put retirement on hold.
“I’m going to enjoy this win, then at the beginning of the year, I’m going to put a game plan in motion to do my first pro show in mid-summer and early fall,” Oliver said. “I am looking at an IFBB show in Virginia Beach or Norfolk and another in Baltimore, so something close to home.”
Oliver added: “I’d like to thank my wife for helping me organize my meals and also preparing them. She is very patient with me throughout this long prep. I’d also like to thank my company, Precise Systems, in Lexington Park, World Gym in California, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery, GNC of Waldorf, all of my training partners and everyone in and out of the gym that’s supported me over the last 19 years.”
