Maryland International Raceway hosts King of the Creek 25Ks

The action at Maryland International Raceway at Budds Creek was an equal blend of contentious and frenetic as the recently re-opened drag strip hosted eliminations and finals for the King of the Creek 25K’s, referencing the winner’s share of the purse.
On Sunday, amid ideal conditions for competitors and their crews — spectators are still not permitted to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic’s social distancing guidelines — the championship rounds produced three dramatic finishes. In races where the naked eye can rarely differentiate the outcomes, the outcomes were decided in the one-thousandths of a second.
In the Top ET final contested between two dragsters, Duane Allen edged Terrell Inkler in a genuine photo finish. Both Allen (4.57) and Sinkler (5.19) nailed their logged-in time, but it was Allen who had the better reaction time and prevailed by five one-thousandths of a second. The lab technician from Richmond, Virginia took home the $10,000 winner’s share.
“There are few days when you feel like you’re seeing everything clearly and today was just one of them,” Allen said. “Terrell is a good friend of mine, so it was great that we got to face in the final. I’ve been here all weekend and today was the best that I raced all week. It felt great to come here and get a win. I love racing here. This is almost like my home track.”
In the Mod ET final, Jonathan Martin prevailed in a battle of two-door pickup trucks when he edged Kevin Pollard. Martin (5.89) came close to his log time, while Pollard (5.37) was roughly a full one hundredth of a second over his seed time (5.36) an exorbitant amount by comparison. In the previous rounds, Pollard had been nearly perfect, but in the final it was Martin who failed to waver much.
“I was really nervous going into the final,” said Martin, who is from Richmond. “I was racing against a legend, especially off the line. I just focused on hitting my time and being ready for the light. It’s great to get a win. We’ve only had three races this year and to win one of them this early in the season is great. I race here maybe two, three times a year and this track is always in great shape.”
In the Junior Dragster division, Blaine Keys emerged victorious although his final number (7.96) was slightly faster than his log time of 7.99. His rival, Cobi Toliver (8.68 log) red lighted in an attempt to get an early advantage, Coincidentally, Keys had also beaten Toliver in the semifinals when Toliver drove a different junior dragster.
“This whole day went great,” said Keys, a rising eighth-grader from Grottoes, Virginia. “I just wanted to stay focused and hit my number and be ready for the green light. It’s been a long day, but it worked out.”
One night earlier, competitors battled well into the night as the last round of events were contested after midnight. But for the group of winners and other finalists, the extended hours were worth the wait. While family members and crew members of the drivers were permitted to attend and often watched the events from the bleachers adjacent to the right lane, the grandstands overlooking to left lane of the track were eerily completely empty.
In the Top ET event on Saturday night, Dustin Stocksdale of Ellicott City defeated Bruce Hensley. In the Mod ET final, Keven Yates of Odenton downed Mechanicsville resident Tony Mattera and in the Junior final Keith Riddle of Millsboro, Delaware, edged Kaleigh Welch.
One night earlier, Lindy Herman of Severn defeated Great Mills’ Ricky Nelson in Friday night’s Top ET final and Harley Keys of Grottoes, Virginia, was the winner over David Keyton in the Mod ET final.
