WASHINGTON, D.C. — A little over a decade ago, Joey and Shannon Ramsey were enjoying successful tennis careers playing for Northern High School. Now, the two Patriots graduates help lead the volunteer crew of ball people around the Citi Open professional tennis tournament.
“The tennis is cool and all, but I absolutely adore my fellow chairpeople as well as the ball people we teach and organize,” Joey Ramsey said.
The first Citi Open was played in July 1969. Each year since, the tournament has been home to some of the top professional male and female tennis players from around the world for nine days each summer in our nation’s capital.
Hundreds of volunteers returned to this year’s tournament beginning on July 27 and continuing through August 4, to help the event run smoothly on and off the tennis courts at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
“The people are hands down the reason why I keep coming back to the Citi Open year after year. The other volunteers and staff have cultivated a very positive and supportive atmosphere,” Shannon Ramsey said. “Everyone is always looking out for one another and works really hard at what they do. It’s very rewarding to see the same people come back year after year to selflessly spend nine days of their summer graciously volunteering their time to help make this tournament run.”
One particular area of volunteers plays a vital role in the tournament’s ability to run and that is the ball people. A professional tennis match cannot take place at any professional tournament without a team of ball people on court to serve the players their towels, drinks and retrieve the balls around the court.
After nearly 20 years combined serving as ball people at the Citi Open, Joey and Shannon Ramsey share a new role and serve as chairpeople helping to oversee the roughly 150 volunteer ball boys and girls at the tournament.
“Spending nine days with everyone is like being at summer camp with fun, hilarious people year after year,” Joey Ramsey said.
The Ramsey siblings are two of about seven chairpeople in total who are all responsible for distributing uniforms to the ball people on day one, creating teams of ball people each day to cover all of the matches, checking the ball people in and out each day, as well as grading each ball kid on their performance on the court working matches throughout the week.
“The access to high quality tennis is what originally kept me coming back, but now it’s truly the amazing people that bring me back year after year,” Shannon Ramsey said. “Everyone does their job with enthusiasm and a positive attitude.”
Joey and Shannon Ramsey were inspired to volunteer as ball people after attending the tournament as spectators from a young age thanks to their father, Joseph Ramsey.
“I got this into being a ball person and the [Citi Open] tournament because my Dad would drive us an hour each way from Dunkirk to heart of Washington, D.C. every single day when I was 12 years old,” Joey Ramsey said. “I fondly remember stopping for fast food on the way back to talk about the matches and going through the draw and who I got to [ball boy] for. My Dad is the best, and I wouldn’t care so much about this crazy niche part of a professional tennis event if it weren’t for him.”
Joey Ramsey started attending the Citi Open in 1994 as a spectator before volunteering as a ball boy starting in 1999. Shannon Ramsey followed in her brother’s footsteps and began as a ball person for the Citi Open in 2007. Both have been a ball boy for professional tennis legends such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, James Blake, Bob and Mike Bryan, Juan Martin Del Potro and Andy Murray.
“I really became interested and invested in the tournament when I became a ball person,” Shannon Ramsey said. “I decided to become a ball person because of my brother, Joey. I have always looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps. Needless to say, I am really glad I signed up because it has been such an enjoyable experience and a major part of my life for the past 13 years.”
Dan Yi, a former ball kid himself, has been a part of the Citi Open tournament for the last 28 years and serves with Joey and Shannon Ramsey as a chairperson for the ball people.
“When he started out as a ball kid, Joey Ramsey was deeply committed to the art of tennis ball retrieval and distribution. He had a dedication, focus and workman-like ethic that was more appropriate for a wizened 50-year old master woodworker than a ball boy,” Yi said. “Shannon adds an even more emotional intelligence to the mix. I think the reason that everyone loves Shannon is that she is so authentic and can work directly, but kindly, with people.”
Joey Ramsey, a 2005 Northern High School graduate, and Shannon Ramsey, a 2011 Northern graduate, both qualified for the state tennis tournament as members of the Patriots tennis team.
“I really enjoyed the camaraderie with my teammates and coaches at Northern,” Shannon Ramsey said. “I’m grateful for coach Chuck Barnes and all that he did for me. I also loved the matches and the support from my teammates as well as cheering them on especially during close matches.”
Joey and Shannon Ramsey encourage tennis fans and residents from Southern Maryland to come check out the tournament this summer and in the future.
“Overall, Citi Open is a very well-run tournament and offers a lot. Even though it’s a bit of a drive from Southern Maryland, it’s definitely worth going to whether as a volunteer or spectator,” Shannon Ramsey said.
