Close to the halfway point of the high school football season I wrote about the first half of the season in our annual Football Forecasters competition. With this year’s season now complete, here is the gripping conclusion.
OK, it’s not so thrilling, but it is over, and the following chronicles the latter half of the season.
Oct. 23
It’s been a dark time. The Eagles embarrassed themselves — and all of their fans — on Sunday night. Approaching every day has been difficult as I try to avoid reading anything about them. I just don’t know how to start a day a different way.
Went to Nationals Park for the watch party for Game 1 of the World Series last night. Had a good time. Anxious for the Phillies to be playing late in October again, though.
Going to cover the SMAC cross country meet and then the SMAC field hockey championship game. Don’t want to sound critical, but the divisions could use some realignment. The Potomac Division champion did not allow a goal against other teams in its division but did not score a goal in six games against Chesapeake Division teams. Like the divisions, but it might be time to try to balance things out.
Nov. 4
Wow, a lot of time has passed since I wrote anything. Busy time. ... Nats won the Series. Went to the parade a couple days ago. Felt a little dirty doing it, but my oldest son has always been a big Nats fan. Was OK, but that trophy needs to be going down Broad Street again.
Regarding the Forecasters, I went 11-1 this week. Now I am 91-17 for the season, an .843 win percentage. If it were .900, I’d feel better. But John Lush, who has been in second most of the season, backed a couple of losers this week and slipped behind two more games, so I have a four-game cushion. In third, Ted Black lost three games on me, so now he’s trailing by seven.
I don’t want to say I’m bored with it (I am), because the high school playoffs are just starting. As the teams drop and thus the Forecasters games are more heavily comprised of college and NFL games, the toss-up games only increase. Through nine weeks I am perfect on college picks, which likely can’t hold until the end.
But still, can’t somebody at least talk a little trash to liven things up? Were they all resigned to losing from Week 1?
Nov. 5
Proofing The Calvert Recorder this morning and noticed that Ted referred to a “Paul Goldstein” on Patuxent’s staff in his story on last week’s Westlake-Patuxent game. Fortunately the print edition hadn’t gone to press yet, but the story was already online. So apologies to Scott Goldstein, who probably is currently getting accustomed to being addressed as Paul.
Nov. 7
Looked at everyone’s picks for Week 10 this morning. I’m four up on Lush and we have three different this week. Black is lurking seven back, but we have four different this week. So I’ll either have this locked up or be in a really bad mood come Sunday night.
Dec. 1
Well, a lot to unpack here. First and foremost, Huntingtown’s season came to an end in the state semifinals on Friday night, so that means this is the last week of the Forecasters for this year.
While we don’t have an exciting finish unfolding at the top (no one ever was able to pull very close), Steve Willett, Keith Powell and John Niswander are all tied at 106-46 heading into the NFL slate of games today. Looking at the games and who they all picked, I’m thinking Willett and Powell end up tied with Niswander one game behind.
But while that plays out, my day started this morning with one of the more ridiculous sights my eyes have ever seen. I walk down the stairs to see my wife watching some cheesy movie on a tablet, while the TV was tuned into something similar on the Hallmark Channel.
I, of course, immediately commented on the absurdity of this and got something along the lines of “You watch sports like this all the time” in response, in a very unfriendly tone, I must add.
But there are sports bars, created for the very purpose of watching multiple games at the same time. Is there a comparable establishment anywhere where they play different sappy movies on different screens at the same time? Geez, I hope not.
And if you happen to read this and know my wife, please let her know how wrong she was.
Back to Huntingtown, its season ended against Damascus a couple nights ago. But they stood tall against one of the state’s better teams, and without the misfortune that befell them on Friday night there is certainly a great chance they would be playing in the state final.
And for all the talk, and justifiably so, about some of the players on the other side, for my money the best players on the field on Friday just might have been guys that are playing baseball and lacrosse in college.
Dec. 3
It’s been hard the last couple days. ... The Eagles lost to Miami. How did we get here?
Last night the Seahawks beat the Vikings, the final game on the Forecasters Week 13 schedule.
I limped home with a 6-6 record in the last week to finish the year 124-32, dropping my win percentage to .795 — the first time it was under .800 all season. So that was a rather huge disappointment.
Still, I led wire to wire this year, was never really challenged and finished six games ahead of Black and Lush, who tied for second at 118-38. Paul Watson finished alone in fourth at 114-42.
Willett, in perhaps the Cinderella story of the year after flirting with the basement for much of the season, locked down fifth with a 109-47 mark.
Niswander (108-48) finished strong to take sixth a game behind Willett, while Powell (107-49) came in seventh and Ray LeBark (98-58) was eighth.
In the case of Powell, I’m reminded of a scene in ‘The Irishman” where Harvey Keitel’s character tells Robert De Niro’s character repeatedly that he doesn’t know how good a friend he has in Joe Pesci’s character. I think someone should be saying the same to Willett about Powell, because it didn’t have to end this way.
Powell refused to pick St. Mary’s Ryken to win until Week 10 of the Forecasters. In weeks 7-9, the Knights won their three games by a combined 152-8. Undeterred by the Knights’ 49-0 win over Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell the first week of that stretch, Powell picked against them the next week (a 55-0 win for St. Mary’s Ryken over Bishop Ireton of Virginia), as well as the next one (a 48-8 win over Paul VI of Virginia).
In those last two weeks, Powell was the only one picking against the local team. It stood out to the point that I started to get a weekly text from Ted about it, asking “Why does he keep picking against Ryken? They’re going to win by 40.”
I don’t know. But I do know that Willett went 7-4 picking St. Mary’s Ryken games this year and Powell went 5-6. That makes up the difference.
And trailing coming into the what was ultimately the season’s final week, Powell could have taken Damascus. A game Huntingtown clearly could have won, but as Willett coaches baseball at Huntingtown, it was clear who he was going to pick. But Powell, the Patuxent athletic director and head baseball coach, went with Huntingtown, anyway.
But then it is the season of giving, right? So on that note, I hope everyone enjoys a safe and happy holiday. See ya’ next year.