Out of Bounds: Memorial Day weekend passes without any titles

As millions of Americans across the region attempted to return to some sort of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic during the Memorial Day weekend, various teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference were denied their chance to make the weekend truly memorable.
High school athletes from across the region are accustomed to competing for various championships during Memorial Day weekend when various sites such as the University of Maryland, Morgan State University in Baltimore and Ironbirds Stadium in Aberdeen host tournaments in front of packed houses.
But, obviously and sadly, that wasn’t the case this year. Not only were high school teams not competing for championships this past weekend, they were unable to participate in a single game all spring. Schools have been closed for over two months with the end of the 2019-2020 academic year being done at home through distance learning and high school sports never commenced.
While predicting the outcome of individual games can often be difficult and attempting to foresee the long-term success of any team can be even more complex amid the numerous variables affecting it. But there is a good chance that a handful of SMAC teams and one Washington Catholic Athletic Conference squad would have all emerged with titles this spring.
La Plata softball was on the verge of a third straight Class 2A state title under head coach Tara Larkin with seniors Jayci Chamberlain, a North Carolina State University recruit, Sydney Bales (George Mason University), Ryanne Saluter (Ave Maria University, Florida) and Sierra Sanderson (Frostburg State University] making up the corps group of Warriors with three-peat aspirations.
La Plata baseball was seeking its second straight 2A state title under head coach John Childers with reigning All-Charles County Athlete of the Year Ryan Calvert (University of North Carolina Wilmington) leading the Warriors on the mound and at the plate. La Plata had a solid supporting cast that included Tyler Moody, Brandon DeAtley, Dom Walker and Mason Stein and several others poised to make an impact.
The Northern girls track and field team also appeared very likely to depart Morgan State University with another state title during the Patriots’ current dynasty honed by head coach Josh Dawson. The Patriots featured juniors Oakley Olson, Hannah Mack and Allie Droneberger, the reigning 3A state high jump champion, along with Diamond Lewis, Sydney Yankanich and Roni Dolan.
Likewise, the Huntingtown boys track and field team also appeared a mortal lock for a second straight 3A state title for head coach Valerie Harrington.
The Hurricanes featured 18 seniors, including Anthony Smith, Darrien Coates, Ky’Ree Kirkman and Kenny King and had gold medal potential in several individual events and relays. Harrington would hardly assume her team would win the title, of course, since the Hurricanes edged SMAC foe North Point for the indoor title.
Huntingtown softball may have headed into the aborted spring season as the two-time 3A state champions, but the Hurricanes were hit hard by graduation and the road to the University of Maryland for the state finals may have gone through Morganza in St. Mary’s County. Chopticon softball featured the renowned Burch triplets, Caitlyn, Jaclyn and Shanyn, who are all headed to college in softball.
St. Mary’s Ryken softball arrived as the reigning WCAC champions this spring and were in position to repeat by having a number of returning starters, including reigning WCAC player of the year Melody Coombs, pitcher Molly Thompson, outfielder Kayla Kern and catcher Alexis Ridgell.
While the Knights would have been serious contenders to repeat, several local players on other WCAC softball teams likely had alternate plans. They included Bishop O’Connell senior Meadow Sacadura, a Mechanicsville resident who is heading to the University of Maryland for softball, and Bishop McNamara senior pitcher Bailey Wilcox, a Port Republic resident who is heading to Chowan University in North Carolina for softball, were key members of respective teams that could have toppled St. Mary’s Ryken for the WCAC title.
While thousands of local residents may have had the chance to enjoy Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start to summer kicked off, hundreds of athletes from across the SMAC and WCAC will have a far different reflection of the weekend since their opportunities to compete for a state title were usurped from them weeks earlier.
