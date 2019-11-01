For over the past decade or so, for one weekend in October, members of the St. Mary’s College tennis community and local Southern Maryland tennis players come together for a fun weekend of tennis.
“I started this tournament about six or seven years ago,” St. Mary’s head tennis coach Greg Shedd said. “Tyler Robinson kept it going and grew the tournament during his tenure as the head coach at St. Mary’s. Some of the players have stated that they have played in a tournament at the college for close to 20 years, so I really don’t know when it started.”
Regardless when it got its origins, the tournament has had success over the years as a fundraiser for the men’s and women’s tennis programs at the college.
“I believe the reason that it has really taken off is that the tournament is truly about community engagement and mutual support for our program and local area tennis,” Shedd said. “All of the entry fees go directly into the SMCM tennis budget and we are very appreciative of those donations. The mix of entries from current college players, alumni, high school players and community members has kept the tournament very lively and fun.”
The Seahawks also offer tennis clinics throughout the fall months to help grow the bond between the community of tennis players and the college programs.
“The clinics have started and are off to a strong start,” Shedd said. “Similar to the Seahawk Open, the clinics are helping to strengthen the bond between the SMCM tennis team and the local tennis players.”
At this year’s tournament on Oct. 12 and 13, the over 50 people who signed up to play came together to honor the late Wayne Cook, who died this summer.
“Wayne was a huge supporter of our program,” Shedd said. “Aside from helping sponsor the Seahawk Open, he was invested in our players, recruiting strategy and our goal to consistently improve. He would frequently attend matches and share memories from his coaching days at St. Mary’s.”
Cook was instrumental in organizing social doubles matches that would take place at the college as well as doing whatever he could to help the Seahawks tennis program.
“Two or three days a week, Wayne would play doubles with friends on the St. Mary’s courts. His on-court humor and desire to keep playing is inspirational,” Shedd said. “During this year’s tournament, aside from speaking about Wayne at the beginning of play, there was a period of time dedicated to social doubles which Wayne organized nearly three times a week. This is where players draw cards to form teams and simply play for the enjoyment of the sport.”
Cook was a graduate of St. Mary’s as a student-athlete where he was a three-year letterman in basketball and tennis. In addition to coaching the men’s and women’s tennis teams as a head coach for nine years, Cook also was an assistant basketball coach for two years.
“Wayne Cook was one of the finest people you would ever want to meet,” said Bill Erb, a friend of Cook. “He loved his family and talked about them all the time. He loved St. Mary’s College as well.”
In 1990, Cook was inducted into the St. Mary’s College Hall of Fame.
“To those that knew Wayne and played tennis with him, the courts will always be known as the Wayne Cook tennis courts,” Erb said. “This and future tournaments hosted by St. Mary’s College will also remind us of the many days we spent here with our irreplaceable friend.”
After honoring Cook, the over 50 players at this year’s tournament began playing across the six different brackets.
Seahawks senior Jon Gorel made it to the finals of the mixed doubles draw and the semifinals of the men’s singles draw before rains postponed most of the semifinal and finals action.
“It was a great time, and the tournament was run really well,” Gorel said. “All of the draws were really competitive and well organized and everyone there was a great sport and really fun to play against. Even though rain canceled the end of the tournament, we managed to get through almost everything and should be finishing up all of the draws within a week or two. I think we had a great turnout and even though I’m graduating, I can’t wait to be back down next year.”
Gorel’s sister, freshman Hannah Gorel, enjoyed the tournament in her first year as a player in the Seahawks tennis program and the opportunity to play mixed doubles with her brother.
“The Seahawk Open is a great weekend where the team gets to interact and compete against and with the community as well as alumni. It’s a great time where graduates come back to play with old teammates, coaches compete and community members join the competition,” Hannah Gorel said. “We can’t thank the community enough for supporting us and getting involved with the event. It was really special for me this year because I was able to play mixed doubles with my brother. Ever since I committed to St. Mary’s, we have been looking forward to that opportunity. Overall, it was a great weekend of friendly competition and we are so thankful for the community’s support.”
Claire Bodine, a senior on the St. Mary’s women’s team, enjoyed the opportunity the event provides to connect people in the community with the college.
“It was a very competitive tournament for us even with the rain on the second day,” Bodine said. “This year was special because it was in memory of one of our late community members, Wayne Cook. He was an incredible supporter of our program. It also provided an opportunity for us to reconnect with alumni and the community while enjoying the sport that brings us all together.”
Former St. Mary’s assistant tennis coaches Jesse Carrington and Giac Tran participated in the tournament in addition to some former and current Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tennis players.
Former SMAC tennis players included Billy Clark (Great Mills), Robert Bishop (Great Mills), Paul Bishop (Leonardtown), Connor McKissick (Leonardtown) and Ron Stith (Lackey).
Current SMAC players included Sarah and Savannah Gladwell (Leonardtown), Ryan Molish (Leonardtown), Antonio Marino (Leonardtown) and Jett Micciche (Calvert).
Twitter: @johnniswander2