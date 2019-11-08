Men’s soccer loses
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (12-6-2 overall) traveled to the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon to take on the Eagles (13-3-3) in the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.
The second-seeded Eagles scored three unanswered second-half goals to defeat the third-seeded Seahawks 3-1.
St. Mary’s started the match strong and controlled possession on its offensive half for much of the opening half. The Seahawks were finally rewarded for their aggressiveness throughout the first half with a goal in the 41st minute.
Khalid Balogun started the scoring opportunity with a shot that was originally saved by Mary Washington’s Kenny Kurtz. However, the ball trickled into the possession of Jacob Breslauer (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown) who finished his shot into the back of the net.
St. Mary’s played out the remainder of the half and headed into halftime with a one-goal advantage.
The momentum shifted drastically in the second half after Mary Washington was awarded a penalty kick. Gabriel Soriano was tasked with the penalty kick and scored in the 54th minute to even the game.
Seven minutes later, Mary Washington grabbed the lead when Josh Kirkland tallied a score in the 61st minute. Moments later, the Eagles were awarded another penalty kick after some chippy play from the Seahawks.
Soriano was tasked with the penalty kick once again and added his second goal of the afternoon from the opportunity.
St. Mary’s failed to tack on another goal in the contest and fell 3-1.
Breslauer led the Seahawks with the lone goal of the afternoon and finishes the season with two scores. Balogun paced the Seahawks with four shots with three on goal. Brad Moore and Roshawn Panton followed with three shots each, respectively.
Cristian Reyes and Patrick Paolini split time in goal. Reyes collected four saves, while Paolini gathered two.
As a team, the Seahawks held the advantage in shots (16-13).
Field hockey falls
The St. Mary’s College field hockey team (13-5) traveled to Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, on Wednesday evening to take on the Captains (14-4) in the CAC Tournament semifinals.
The third-seeded Seahawks were edged 2-1 by the second-seeded Captains.
St. Mary’s fell behind early as Christopher Newport’s Abby Asuncion found the back of the cage in the third minute of action. Next, the Seahawks and Captains failed to tally another score for the remainder of the first and the entire second quarter.
Christopher Newport extended its lead in the third quarter when Courtney Fiest scored in the 37th minute of play.
Trailing by two goals, St. Mary’s continued to battle into the fourth stanza and eventually found the back of the cage in the 49th minute. Celina Kaufman was credited with the Seahawks’ lone goal and Veronica Maring dished out the assist.
St. Mary’s had 11 minutes to find the equalizing goal, but was shut down by the Captains’ defense.
Kaufman led the Seahawks with the lone goal of the evening. The first-year forward finished the season with a team-best 10 goals and recorded 21 points, good for second on the team. Maring dished out one assist and finished the year with 14 points.
In goal, Kelbey Egerland collected four saves and finished the season with 45.
Volleyball loses in five
The St. Mary’s College volleyball team (5-23) traveled to Salisbury University (18-10) for their first-round matchup of the CAC playoffs on Tuesday.
The Seahawks dropped the match in five sets by a score of 3-2.
St. Mary’s got off to a slow start and found itself trailing Salisbury 8-1 early in the first set. The Seahawks battled back and found themselves down 12-8 going into a Sea Gulls timeout. The two battled until Salisbury led 21-18, but the Sea Gulls used a four-point run to take the first set 25-18.
The second set began with Salisbury taking an 11-10 lead and later stretched that into a 17-15 advantage. St. Mary’s fought back and led Salisbury 23-22 late in the second when the Sea Gulls used their first timeout. The Seahawks won two straight points coming out of the timeout and claimed the second set 25-22.
Salisbury jumped out to a big 12-3 lead to begin the third set and later stretched that to a 19-7 lead. The Sea Gulls comfortably won the third set 25-10 and took a 2-1 lead in sets.
The Seahawks reversed roles with Salisbury in the fourth and raced out to a 21-13 lead and eventually took the fourth set 25-13.
The fifth started 9-8 in favor of the Sea Gulls and they would go on to take the set and match 15-10
Kyra Feinaeur finished her first year by leading St. Mary’s in kills against Salisbury by recording 11 on the night. Ellyse Sutliff and Chanel Lucas were second in kills for the Seahawks as they each walked away with eight.
Katie Agate (a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown) had a big night for St. Mary’s as she led in assists by handing out 30 of them.
Sutliff led in digs with 15 and Emily Benedict was second with 13. Benedict finishes her senior season fifth in the CAC in digs per set with 3.69.
Women’s soccer wraps up season
The St. Mary’s College women’s soccer team (3-15-1) concluded their 2019 season after battling York College (8-12) in a CAC quarterfinal game on Saturday in Pennsylvania. The Spartans topped the Seahawks, 3-0.
The first goal was scored in the 27th minute by York after an unfortunate touch that crossed Gabby Manning’s net. The St. Mary’s defense found success keeping the ball out of its end and setting up forward Erin Moran to get her sixth shot of the season.
The second half started with a score of 1-0, however, the Spartans expanded their lead by finding the back of the net after carrying towards the post and shooting past Manning. Seahawks defender Cameron Mangold was able to get a shot off on cage, but unfortunately it was saved.
In the 72nd minute, York scored an assisted goal to make the score 3-0.
Manning had another crucial save to keep York at bay and Mangold got another shot off on cage that ended in a Spartans save.
The Seahawks’ grit and determination were evident for the full 90 minutes.
Emma Schroeder and Ashley Yurich both had one shot apiece, bringing Schroeder’s shot total to 15 and Yurich’s total to nine during this season.
Manning totaled two saves and held composure very nicely during her second match as a goalkeeper this season.
Cross country teams competes at CACs
The St. Mary’s College men’s cross country team continued their season at the CAC championships on Saturday, which was hosted by York College of Pennsylvania.
Sophomore Tyler Wilson had a top-20 finish as he ran a time of 28 minutes 31.91 seconds for 17th place overall. This was the first time a male cross country runner for St. Mary’s had finished inside the top 40 at the CAC Championships since 2012.
Nathan Sayers was the second Seahawk to finish as he ran a 31:09.62 which put him in 64th place overall.
Ronald Wong finished 70th overall with a time of 32:57.40 and Frank Zimmer was 72nd place after running a 33:25.87.
Michael Myers of Southern Virginia University was the first overall runner to cross the finish line as he ran a meet-best 26:36.67. York won the CAC team championship with a score of 36.
The St. Mary’s College women’s cross country team also continued their season Saturday at the CAC championships at York.
Sophomore Isobel Hermans was the first Seahawk to cross the finish line as she ran a 29:17.04 which put her at 51st overall. First-year Grace Dillingham was less than a second behind Hermans as she finished in 29:17.81 and took 52nd overall.
Dana Barakoff ran a 32:17.07 for 72nd overall and was the third runner from St. Mary’s to finish.
Amy Forsbacka rounded out the Seahawk runners by crossing the finish line in 33:32.32.
Southern Virginia’s Jill Westman won the overall CAC championship with a time of 24:57.91.
Christopher Newport won the overall team championship with a team score of 51.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland