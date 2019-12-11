LANDOVER — Many of the participants who arrived at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex on Thursday afternoon for the season’s first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference indoor track and field meet had short-term and long-term goals that were partly reached courtesy of familiar, friendly foes.
Most of the SMAC runners had competed for their respective schools in the recent cross country season and many of them were back in the same events during Thursday’s indoor meet.
Northern High School junior Oakley Olson, fresh off her second straight Class 3A girls state title in cross country, was already primed for a superb effort in her 2019-2020 indoor debut.
Olson, who is still considering several NCAA Division I colleges for the fall of 2021, captured the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes 31.21 seconds with plenty to spare and did so while passing nearly all of her rivals, one of whom was actually grateful to be lapped. Olson led the Patriots to the overall girls title among Chesapeake teams and teammates Julia Devine and Anna Finn finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 3,200.
“It was a good way to start the indoor season,” Olson said. “One of my goals this season is to break 11 minutes in the 3,200. It takes a couple of meets to really feel comfortable running indoors after being outside for cross country. I just wanted to maintain a decent pace the whole race. I wasn’t focused too much on time today.”
Calvert junior Emily Mutchler may have settled for fifth in the 3,200, but after being lapped by Olson just over three-quarters of the way through the event she was motivated to finish on a high note. Mutchler, who also runs cross country and outdoor track for the Cavaliers, was able to record a personal-best clocking in the event and then set higher goals for future outings.
“In a way, I’m glad that she lapped me,” Mutchler said. “I didn’t know that she was even that close to me, but I knew she was almost a full lap ahead of me. But once she passed me, I made up my mind that I wasn’t going to get passed by anyone else. I felt stronger in the end and I was able to drop time.”
Chopticon junior Zach Wedding, who finished third in the 3A boys state cross country championships and two spots ahead of his twin brother, Jeff Wedding, made the quick transition to the indoor season by besting his brother again in the 1,600 (4:27.88) and 3,200 (9:55.97). Zach Wedding was pleased with his performance in the season opener and one of his rivals, North Point’s DeVion Bryant, commended the twins for pushing him to get faster.
“It was definitely a good way to start the indoor season,” said Zach Wedding. “Having my brother and DeVion in the same race with me definitely helps. We push each other to get faster. I was hoping to break 4:30 today and I did that, but now I’m hoping to go low 4:20 for the mile and then 9:40 in the two-mile.”
Bryant may have settled for minor spoils in the 3,200, but later he won the 800 comfortably to establish a new personal best 1:58.83. Bryant had hoped to break the two-minute barrier this winter and did so in the opening meet, which meant he could now focus on establishing future marks in subsequent outings.
“A lot of those Chopticon runners are fast,” Bryant said. “The Wedding twins and Dylan [Mcmahan] are great competition. Coming into the 800, my first goal was to break two minutes. Now that I went 1:58 today, I’m hoping to break 1:56, maybe even 1:55 before the end of the season. This is my senior year and last chance to have an impression at regionals and states.”
Despite wins by Zach Wedding in the 1,600 and 3,200 and a first- and second-place effort from Dylan Mcmahan in the 500 and the 800, Chopticon settled for second behind Huntingtown in the Chesapeake Division boys standings.
The Hurricanes collected 101 points, thanks to Anthony Smith who won the high jump (6 feet 8 inches) and was second in the 800 (2:04.10), while the Braves notched 95 points, 11 more than Northern.
Olson led the Northern girls to the Chesapeake title with 140 points, with Huntingtown (88) in second, 11 more than Leonardtown (77). North Point won the Potomac Division crown in both the boys (126) and girls (134) standings, with the Eagles’ girls posting over twice as many points as runner-up St. Charles (57).
Leonardtown got a pair of wins from sophomore Parker O’Brien, who captured both the 800 (2:29.55) by five seconds over Northern’s Hannah Mack and the 1,600 (5:30.77) by a diminishing margin of three-quarters of one second over Mack. Huntingtown’s Jane Gorman and Calvert’s Kristen Prince finished third in each of those two events, respectively.
“It takes a little while to get adjusted from cross country back to indoor,” O’Brien said. “It’s a lot warmer and my mouth gets dry faster running indoors. But I was happy with the first indoor meet. I haven’t thought about times too much, I just want to keep getting faster and stronger during the season and be ready for SMAC, regionals and states.”
McDonough’s Jacquelyn Person edged Thomas Stone’s Valeria Wilson in the 55 dash (7.45) and the Cougars’ Takiya Henson took the 300 (42.59). North Point’s Areini Partis easily prevailed in the 500 (1:26.07), while Northern’s Diamond Lewis took the long jump (15-1), Calvert’s Zhane Norris won the triple jump (33-8) and North Point’s Shantia Creek-Barrett (37-7) and Mekhya Jones (34-5 1/4) occupied the top two spots in the shot put.
The SMAC schools are scheduled to have their second meet at 4 p.m. today at the P.G. Sports Complex.
