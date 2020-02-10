Boys
1. Leonardtown 412.5, 2. North Point 365, 3. Great Mills 346, 4. La Plata 318, 5. Calvert 300.5, 6. Huntingtown 295, 7. Northern 262, 8. Westlake 148, 9. McDonough 147, 10. Patuxent 134, 11. Chopticon 102, 12. Thomas Stone 99, 13. St. Charles 63, 14. Lackey 52
Double winners: Vienneau LaP (100 free, 200 free), Claus Lt (200 IM, 100 fly)
Single winners: K. Schueller LaP (50 free), Williams H (500 free), Voelker C (100 back), Cunningham N (100 breast), La Plata 200 medley relay, Leonardtown 200 free relay, Leonardtown 400 free relay
Girls
1. Huntingtown 402, 2. Leonardtown 382, 3. La Plata 376, 4. Great Mills 354, 5. North Point 303, 6. Northern 258, 7. McDonough 224, 8. Calvert 181, 9. Chopticon 159, 10. Patuxent 146, 11. Thomas Stone 97, 12. St. Charles 87, 13. Lackey 63, 14. Westlake 28
Double winners: Hartwell N (200 free, 500 free), M. Frick H (200 IM, 100 fly), S. Atkins H (100 free, 100 back)
Single winners: M. Schueller LaP (50 free), O. Frick H (100 breast), Huntingtown 200 medley relay, La Plata 200 free relay, Huntingtown 400 free relay