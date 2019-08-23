Following a three-game home set with the Somerset Patriots last weekend, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs sought to rebound from a pair of setbacks when they ventured to York for a pivotal four-game series against one of the two teams the Blue Crabs are chasing in the Freedom Division.
Southern Maryland (20-19 second half, 45-63 overall) and York (23-16, 57-51) headed to the field somewhat earlier than normal on Wednesday afternoon in order to contest a pair of seven-inning games, one day after their scheduled contest was negated by inclement weather. Things went favorably for the Blue Crabs in the first game of the twin bill, but not as well in the nightcap.
In Wednesday’s opener, Southern Maryland starting pitcher Tommy Thorpe delivered perhaps his best outing of the season and the Blue Crabs staked him to five runs early although the southpaw did not go long enough to earn the win. Thorpe limited the Revolution to one run in 4 1/3 innings before giving way to southpaw reliever Adam Choplick (1-2), who notched his first win in relief.
“We had been looking for Tommy to get through five innings,” Southern Maryland manager Stan Cliburn said. “He had been getting to the fifth and then just not able to get through it. He’s been getting stronger all season. We just need to get him past the fifth.”
In the top of the second, Charlie Valerio gave the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead with a solo homer, then in the top of the third Tony Thomas doubled home Kent Blackstone. Cory Vaughn followed with a two-run homer to push the Southern Maryland lead to 4-0. Later, Edwin Garcia singled home Jon Griffin in the top of the fourth to make it 5-0.
York got a run back against Thorpe in the home half of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Isaias Tejada, but the Blue Crabs added a run in the top of the seventh when Joe Benson doubled and Thomas singled to drive him home. Southern Maryland batters collected 12 hits in the opener, five more than the hosts. The script was flipped in the nightcap, however, when the Blue Crabs were limited to three hits.
In the nightcap, Southern Maryland starter Dusten Knight cruised through the first two innings before encountering serious trouble with two outs in the third. After Justin Trapp doubled, Welington Dotel belted his 10th home run of the season for a 2-0 lead and then Telvin Nash followed with a solo shot for his 33rd homer this season to make it 3-0.
Tejada then greeted Knight with a double, Carlos Franco walked and Melky Mena smacked a single that plated Tejada to make to 4-0. Knight escaped further harm to end the frame, but Tejada added to the lead in the home half of the fifth when he belted a solo homer, his 18th of the year, to make it 5-0 Revolution. That was more than enough support for York starter Duke von Schamann.
Two days prior in the first game of their four-game set at York, Southern Maryland started slowly against the Revolution and never recovered as the Blue Crabs suffered an 8-1 setback. Southern Maryland starter John Hayes (2-5) took the loss after allowing seven runs, all earned, on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings of work.
“That home run early in the game really hurt us,” Cliburn said. “Then they had a big fifth inning and we faced an uphill battle for there. We haven’t been able to score many runs since Dean Green got hurt. He’s probably looking at surgery [on his lower leg] and he’s done for the season. We’re going to miss his power in the lineup.”
Hayes’ counterpart on Monday, Mitch Atkins (9-4), delivered a stellar performance to blank the Blue Crabs on three hits in seven complete innings. The Blue Crabs scored their lone run in the top of the eighth well after the outcome had been decided when Charlie Valerio scored on a single by Kent Blackstone. In consecutive losses counting a Sunday setback to Somerset, the Blue Crabs offense generated a grand sum of one run.
“You can’t win if you can’t score,” Cliburn said. “We have to find a way to get more runs. It’s going to be tough without Dean Green. He was tremendous in the 3-4-5 slots for us this summer. The other guys in the order are going to have to step up and produce.”
York broke the scoreless deadlock with three runs in the home half of the third, getting the last two on a home run by Isaias Tejada. The Revolution added four more in the fifth on a single by former Blue Crabs player Angelys Nina, a sac fly from Ryan Dent and a single by James Skelton. Nina would later score on a wild pitch. Dent drove in another run in the home half of the seventh.
“We’re still very much alive for a playoff spot,” Blackstone said. “No one in our division is running away with it. We have to win most of the remaining games with York.”
Southern Maryland was slated to conclude its four-game series at York on Thursday, then travel to Somerset for a three-game series with the Patriots starting Friday. From there, the Blue Crabs will head to Long Island for a four-game set with the Ducks before returning home for four games with York Aug. 30-Sept. 1. The first game of the Aug. 30 doubleheader will cap the first half schedule for both teams.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1