Southern Maryland parks and youth leagues take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus

As the calendar turns to April, parents and children throughout Southern Maryland were hopeful to be enjoying the spring weather and continuation of spring sports at the high school and recreational level.
Unfortunately, the spread of the coronavirus has all but put a stop to sports and people’s everyday lives as local parks have implemented limitations to help stop the spread of the virus.
The Calvert County government released a press release last week stating that Twin Shields Recreation Area, Marley Run Recreation Area, BG&E Field, Grover Field and Grays Road Dog Park are closed until further notice.
For the parks that were still open as of press time, operating hours were restricted to daylight only, and the capacity at open park locations will be adjusted to ensure proper social distancing, according to the release.
“Calvert County Parks & Recreation understands the importance of physical, mental and emotional well being during this unprecedented time,” CCPR director Shannon Nazzal said. “It’s our goal to ensure these avenues stay available to our community even if in a modified format. While it’s still best to stay home to stop the spread, our team is working hard to continue to provide our residents with a responsible outlet to maintain wellness. If using our parks during this time, please do so responsibly by abiding by social distancing practices.”
Charles County Youth League president Eric Vrem touched on how the coronavirus has impacted over 1,000 people in the community.
“Charles County Youth League is the largest baseball and softball league in our county, so this currently affects around 850 players as well as their friends and families,” Vrem said. “We also have around 200 coaches affected. Spring baseball and softball has been a tradition for many families in Southern Maryland, so it does leave an empty feeling. The fact that we all know we are doing what is right for our families, friends and community gets us through it. Hopefully with some diligence, a little luck and a lot of support from above, we will be back on that ball field in no time.”
Sam Drury, chief of Recreation, Parks and Tourism in Charles County, noted that the activities are canceled until further notice as the coronavirus continues to spread across the region.
“The coronavirus has brought all of our recreational sports to a temporary halt in Charles County just as it has nationwide,” Drury said. “We continue to monitor the news and follow the guidance from local, state and national officials as well as looking at possible scenarios and contingency plans, should we be able to resume activity by certain target dates. At this point it is too early to say and activities continue to be canceled until further notice.”
Drury touched on other outlets the local organizations are looking into for offering virtual and electronic sports to be played at home.
“Our staff along with many other local sports organizations have continued to create virtual videos for our athletes to practice some of their skills at home and we encourage everyone to stay active as best they can,” Drury said. “Our sports office has finalized a pilot program for eSports tournaments for Madden Football and NBA2K20 for both Xbox One and Playstation 4. Registration is ongoing now for this tournament and will be offered separately to both teens and adults. We are hopeful this will provide another alternative opportunity for people to engage with sports.”
Over in St. Mary's County, all recreation programs are canceled and all facilities are closed until further notice. This includes all recreation centers as well as Great Mills Swimming Pool, St. Mary's Gymnastics Academy and Chancellor's Run Regional Park facilities. All organized practices and games are canceled in St. Mary's County parks until further notice.