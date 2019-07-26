Amid the splashing, diving and cheering, swimmers from across the area will be tested Saturday as the Southern Maryland Swim League holds its season-ending invitational at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland aquatic center.
The invitational, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, will have about 350 swimmers competing from the league’s seven teams: Breton Bay, Cove Point, Elks, the Sharks, Tritons, Swan Point and Wildwood. SMSL has been serving the tri-county area for over 30 years.
“Some of them are as young as 6 years old. They have really progressed nicely, working with adults and teenage coaches to learn new strokes like freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and the IM, a medley of a combo of all four of those strokes,” said Therese Carrigg, president of the Southern Maryland Swim League. “Some of our parents who help the organization out were swimmers, too, who grew up swimming in the league as kids.”
Carrigg added: “Some kids have learned the dive progressions from sitting on the wall, diving off the block, and that’s a big step for the little kids. It’s been exciting to see the progress with so many swimmers in the community.”
The SMSL Invitational gives children 5 to 18 the chance to compete against their peers in a college pool.
“A lot of times kids do their personal best at this facility,” Carrigg said. “It’s a fast pool with cool water to swim faster and just the adrenaline of swimming in front of that many people. We call it dropping time.”
There has been an explosion in swimming interest in the area this year among middle school boys, according to Carrigg.
“Teams have seen a significant increased in the 11-14 year old boys trying new strokes,” she said. “Some of the kids spend a lot of time inside and on their devices and the middle school boys, it’s exciting to see them come out and try a new sport that’s in public.”
Carrigg added: “I think because they see that in their neighborhoods the kids are having fun with it. Swimming is such a neat sport because it’s an independent sport making yourself better, but then once you learn to swim correctly, you make the team better and then the community better with positive things going on on the pool deck.”
To compete in the invitational, each child must have two legal times from earlier swim meets. Laura Theofolis, invitational meet director and the manager of the records, keeps score.
“She is like the glitter glue that holds us all together and has been doing records for 15 years,” Carrigg said.
For the swimmers participating, it is all about sportsmanship, teamwork and camaraderie.
“Another group that is exciting to watch are our swimmers with special needs,” Carrigg said. “It’s exciting to see their families and teammates cheering for these kids, although they may not get first, second or third, some teams give out best personal-time ribbons. It’s a positive thing for our community recognizing people who are different from us and their struggles, working hard to achieve things we might take for granted.”
Tritons swimmer John Masiello broke four SMSL records during the first weeks of meets competing in the boys 13- to 14-year-old group.
Saturday, Masiello will be trying to beat his own personal records in the 50-yard backstroke (27.02 seconds, a record set on June 27 that previously stood from 1991, 50 breaststroke (29.91, a record set on June 25 that previously stood from 1991), 50 butterfly (26.35, a record set on June 20 that previously stood from 2013) and 100 individual medley (57.91, a record he set twice on June 20).
“This is an amazing feat, especially considering that some of these records held since 1991,” Carrigg said. “Look for John and others to break more records here at St. Mary’s College aquatics center, a very fast pool.”
“John Masiello is a year-round swimmer swimming for the Great Mills Aquatic Club,” Tritons head coach Mindy Johnson said. “The Tritons complement what he does with the GMAC. He’s a leader in the lane and on the team. Really he is just swimming to get good. John is fantastic and one of the best workers around. He is at the state level and is going next weekend for USA swimming and he is a very good swimmer.”
Johnson is excited to get her team into the pool for the meet.
“I’m looking forward to it, the kids have learned a lot this summer,” she said. “They have worked hard and it’s a good chance to see how good they’ve done from the beginning to the end of the year. This year, we are kind of one of the intermediate teams. In prior years, we are a little bit bigger, but the county has dispersed.”
Johnson is looking forward to seeing her swimmers set some personal-best times in Saturday’s event.
“I’m expecting for all the swimmers to do their best time,” she said. “A lot of our swimmers worked very hard this year and I have phenomenal coaches that have helped work on strokes and endurance and will do well this Saturday.”
According to Johnson, the sport of swimming in the area has become much bigger over the past decade.
“A long time ago, in St. Mary’s we didn’t have a good lacrosse program, and we built up lacrosse,” she said. “Swimming is the same way that lacrosse was 10 years ago. We have built up through three all year-round swimming teams. It’s a very cohesive group and now it’s very good.”
