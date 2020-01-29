Women
Southern Virginia 85, St. Mary's 59
Southern Virginia 22 23 21 19
St. Mary's 6 18 19 16
Southern Virginia: Singer 16, Garrish 15, Christensen 14, McKrola 13, Wright 7, Sua'ava 5, Lessing 3, Camden 2, Dye 2, Forrey 2, Hansen 2, Stout 2, Wood 2
St. Mary's: Seifert 18, Priest 16, Howell 9, Bonanno 6, Mays 5, Jenkins 3, Landon 2
Free throws: Southern Virginia 12-16 (Garrish 3-4); St. Mary's 13-21 (Bonanno 4-4)
3-point goals: Southern Virginia 5 (Singer 4, Wright); St. Mary's 4 (Priest 2, Howell, Jenkins)
Men's
St. Mary's 85, Southern Virginia 64
Southern Virginia 36 28
St. Mary's 42 43
Southern Virginia: Cross 19, Seamons 11, Armstrong 10, Dill 9, Stafford 5, Cottam 3, Howe 3, Wood 2, Harris 1, Leavitt 1
St. Mary's College: Barnes 25, Grant 18, Gillette 17, Foley 10, Milstead 8, Oates 2, Rouse 2, Young 2, Thomas 1
Free throws: Southern Virginia 12-21 (Howe 3-4); St. Mary's 21-30 (Grant 10-13)
3-point goals: Southern Virginia 6 (Armstrong 2, Cross 2, Seamons 2); St. Mary's 8 (Barnes 6, Milstead 2)