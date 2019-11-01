Men’s soccer cruises
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (11-5-2, 5-4-1 Capital Athletic Conference) traveled to Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia to take on the Knights on Wednesday night in Capital Athletic Conference action.
The Seahawks cruised to a 4-0 victory in their final regular season game of the year. St. Mary’s locked up the third seed in the CAC Tournament and will host Southern Virginia at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Seahawks scored early and often in the contest against the Knights.
Anoi Hindle (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown) tallied the first Seahawks goal in the sixth minute to put St. Mary’s ahead early. Next, Josh McRobie fired a shot into the back of the net in the 12th minute to extend the lead. St. Mary’s continued to pile it on in the first half when Khalid Balogun tallied an unassisted goal in the 43rd minute.
St. Mary’s tacked on its final goal of the contest on a Southern Virginia own goal in the 67th minute.
Women’s soccer ties
The Seahawks women’s soccer team (3-14-1, 1-8-1) faced Southern Virginia on Tuesday night for the second time in the 2019 season. The Knights and Seahawks came to a 2-2 draw at the end of double overtime. St. Mary’s has officially locked up the fifth seed in the CAC Tournament that will begin on Saturday. The Seahawks will play at fourth-seeded York at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday, Southern Virginia gained an early lead with a goal in the first 16 minutes of the match. Following a miscommunication, the Knights had an own goal resulting in a Seahawks goal and a tie of 1-1.
The Knights and Seahawks entered the second half at a draw. St. Mary’s found the back of the net just 14 minutes into the second half making the score 2-1. Megan Tazza scored an unassisted goal by way of a perfectly placed shot on to the net.
Seahawk defenders Casey Mayo (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Prince Frederick), Megan Mosesman and Cameron Mangold all played a crucial role in keeping the ball on the offensive end.
In the 72nd minute, Southern Virginia scored a goal bringing the match back to a tie.
With the end of regulation, St. Mary’s and Southern Virginia entered overtime. The first overtime ended with no change in score and zero shots taken. Gabby Manning and Kaitlyn Steigner were major attacking threats in the second overtime totaling two shots combined. After 110 minutes the game was officially over with a tied score of 2-2.
St. Mary’s had six corner kicks, which makes a new high for the 2019 season.
Sailing team takes first
The Seahawks sailing team faced tough competition the weekend of Oct. 26 and 27 in the War Memorial Regatta and the MAISA Women’s Fall Dinghy Championship. They placed first in the War Memorial Regatta and eighth in the MAISA Women’s Fall Dinghy Championship.
The MAISA Women’s Fall Dinghy Championship took place on the St. Mary’s River this weekend and was classified as a conference championship regatta. There were two scoring divisions in which five sailors from St. Mary’s competed. In Division A, Jessica Bennett and Genna Viggiano placed seventh with 70 points.
The Seahawks placed eighth in Division B with 82 points. Laura Dennison was the skipper with Katherine Bennett and Gloria Kevliciute switching off as crew members. With the two divisions combined, the Seahawks placed eighth overall with 152 points.
The War Memorial Regatta was hosted this weekend by the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point. There were two scoring divisions and seven Seahawks took the water.
In Division A, Leo Boucher as skipper and Ashley Wagner, Sam Muir and Lucas Masiello switched off as crew. Boucher, Wagner, Muir and Masiello placed fourth in Division A with 75 points.
In Division B, the skipper was Lewis Cooper and the crew switched off between Sophia Taczak and Thomas Walker. The Seahawks placed first in Division B, which when combined with Division A scores gave them the first place title and 123 points.
Field hockey falls
The Seahawks field hockey team (12-4, 2-3 CAC) hosted the visiting No. 13 Christopher Newport University Captains on Wednesday evening in CAC action. The Seahawks were edged by the Captains 1-0 in their final regular season game.
St. Mary’s officially locked up the No. 3 seed in the CAC Tournament and will host Southern Virginia at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Captains jumped out to an early lead with the lone goal of the game in the ninth minute of action. Abby Asuncion deflected a shot that snuck by Kelbey Egerland for the lead. St. Mary’s struggled to find scoring opportunities in the opening half with just three shots recorded.
In the second half, the Seahawks outshot the Captains 4-1. However, Christopher Newport (Va.) packed its defense in tight and made the Seahawks work for their scoring opportunities.
St. Mary’s was unable to the find the back of the cage and fell 1-0.
Volleyball gets swept
The Seahawks volleyball team (5-20,0-9 CAC) continued their season against the Southern Virginia University Knights in a CAC matchup Tuesday evening. The Seahawks dropped the match 3-0.
The Seahawks started slow as Southern Virginia raced out to an early 6-1 lead. From there, the Seahawks won seven of the next nine points to tie the first set at 8.
Southern Virginia used another large run to take a 17-10 lead before St. Mary’s once again battled back to 18-14 in favor of the Knights. This would be the closest the Seahawks would come the rest of the first set as they fell 25-19.
The two teams traded points throughout the first half of the second set until St. Mary’s found itself trailing the Knights 15-13. However, the Knights recaptured momentum with a 10-3 run for the 25-16 victory.
St. Mary’s slow start in the third would prove to be too much to overcome as they started the set down 16-5. They would win the second half of the third set but could not overcome the early deficit, falling 25-17.
Katie Agate (a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown) collected 12 assists to lead St. Mary’s for the night.
The Seahawks are scheduled to host Mary Washington (Va.) at 7 tonight.
Swim teams start season with wins
The Seahawks men’s swimming team (1-0) opened up their 2019-20 season with a road victory over Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 26. The Seahawks defeated the Saints, 108-88.
The Seahawks started the meet strong by capturing victories in the first two events. The 200-yard medley relay team of Peter Orban, Andrew March, Anri Cifuentes Robinson and Nate Donoghue defeated Marymount with a time of 1 minute 46.87 seconds.
Sebastian Ludwig followed with a dominant victory in the 1,000 freestyle, swimming a time of 10:51.65. The time was nearly three minutes faster than his Marymount opponent.
Lucas Wheal secured the first-place spot in the 50 free with a time of 23.22 seconds. Wheal followed that performance with another first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 50.43. Next, the Seahawks had the top two finishers in the 100 backstroke as Orban captured first with a time of 55.62 and Jack Kennedy captured second with a time of 59.78, respectively.
St. Mary’s sealed its season-opening victory with wins in the 500 free and the 200 free relay. Ludwig recorded a first-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:20.37. In addition, the team of Donoghue, Wheal, Kennedy and Orban won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.82.
The Seahawks women’s swimming team (1-0) topped Marymount on Oct. 26 in their season opener. The Seahawks defeated the Saints 101-85.
St. Mary’s captured the early lead by winning the first two events. The team of Rileigh Krell, Christina Bonass, Christina Trnkus and Brenna Litynski recorded the victory in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:56.94.
Next, the Seahawks had the top two swimmers in the 1,000 free as Paige Adelsberger won the event with a time of 11:24.87 and Elizabeth Johnson finished in second with a time of 12:04.75, respectively.
Litynski, a Hollywood resident, edged the competition in the 50 free with a time of 26.35 for a first-place finish.
The Seahawks dominated the 100 butterfly with a first-place finish from Carolyn Sutton (1:02.71), second-place finish from Trnkus (1:05.02) and third-place finish from Krell (1:05.47).
Sutton followed her performance by winning the 100 back with a time of 1:04.09. Lastly, the Seahawks boasted the top two performers in the 500 free as Adelsberger finished first with a time of 5:42.91. Johnson trailed Adelsberger with a time of 5:59.91 for second place.
The Seahawks are scheduled to host Randolph-Macon (Va.) at 5 p.m. today.