It has not been the type of season that the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team would have envisioned with only eight regular season victories.
The Seahawks turned the page to the playoffs and started the postseason on a solid note with a 79-74 victory at Salisbury in the opening round of the Capital Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday.
St. Mary’s (9-17 overall), the fifth seed in the tournament, advances to play at top-seeded Christopher Newport of Virginia in a semifinal contest at 6 tonight.
“The Salisbury game was big for us because we fought through a lot of adversity,” said Seahawks freshman forward Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate, who led the team with 21 points and 10 rebounds. “We were able to get through the highs and lows of that game with each other. Every game [we play] from now on we know is win or go home, so we plan to leave it on the court every night and see what we can do against these great teams in our conference.”
Saturday’s win marked the 250th victory in the tenure of Seahawks head coach Chris Harney, a 1997 St. Mary’s College graduate who is in his 15th season as the helm.
“After the [Salisbury] game, it started to sink in just how long its been to 250 wins,” Harney said. “I owe everything to this college and the Southern Maryland community. I have great leadership role models in president Tuajuanda Jordan and athletic director Scott Devine. The real story behind any success, I have to say, is my wife Carrie Harney. Raising four daughters and working a full time job in Washington, D.C. while I am off at games and recruiting all year is the real success story. Both of us met at St. Mary’s College and we both have a great appreciation of what the school did for us.
“This past year was a tough one for me personally losing three amazing local mentors in Ed Cole, Andre Rice and Wayne Cook. They were all pillars in the community and attended every home game we had. I learned more about teaching players to be good people and then basketball players from each of them. They shaped my coaching philosophy each in their own way. It hurt to see them go, I can still hear each them reminding me to keep helping players and people.”
Harney is already the school’s all-time winningest coach.
“Hearing from my former players and getting cards with pictures of their families and children, makes me feel old, but also reminds me what real success is … not wins but seeing these players graduate and mature into great fathers and members of their communities,” he said. “That’s what makes it rewarding more than final scores. Lastly, I owe a lot to all the Southern Maryland fans and community members who come to our home games. They remind me how much I enjoy this area. I could not have gotten this far without that support.”
Salisbury had a 17-12 lead at the midway point of the first half Saturday, then St. Mary’s scored the next five points to tie the game at 17 capped by a three-point play from sophomore guard Dee Barnes, a Great Mills High School graduate from Great Mills.
Later, Barnes connected on two three-pointers, the second of which put the Seahawks ahead 27-25 with 4 minutes 39 seconds left until halftime which began a 9-0 run. A basket from junior center Jack Foley with 2:04 to go capped the run and St. Mary’s would later go to halftime up 33-28.
The advantage grew to 36-30 on a three-pointer from junior forward Miles Gillette in the opening minute of the second half, but Salisbury battled back and grabbed a 51-47 lead with 11:08 left in regulation.
Next, a Gillette three and two free throws from Grant gave St. Mary’s the lead right back just past the halfway point of the half. Three Barnes free throws tied the game at 55 with 8:38 remaining.
The back-and-forth second half continued until the Seahawks had another nine-point run to go up 67-61, the last two points coming on Grant free throws.
Salisbury got back to within 73-71 with 26 seconds to go, but free throws from Gillette and senior guard Reggie Rouse capped off the thrilling win to move St. Mary’s on to the semifinals.
In addition to Grant’s double-double, he was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line with the team going 31 of 36 (86.1 percent). Barnes and Gillette each had 20 points with Barnes scoring 15 of his 20 points in the first half.
Season ends for women’s hoops
The St. Mary’s College women’s basketball team finished the 2019-2020 season with a 79-58 loss at York in the opening round of the CAC tournament on Saturday.
St. Mary’s (3-22), the sixth seed, led 18-14 after a quarter, but third-seeded York outscored the Seahawks 50-23 over the next two quarters en route to the victory.
Senior forward Gina Seifert, a Northern High School graduate from Owings, finished with a career-high 34 points and added 11 rebounds. Junior guard Kyaira Priest, a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park, and sophomore guard Kelli Jenkins each added 10.
Monday, Seifert was named to the All-CAC second team.
The senior played and started in 25 games this season. She led the team in scoring (14.6 points per game), rebounds (7.6 rebounds per game) and blocks (1.4 blocks per game), placing third in the conference in all three categories. Seifert also notched six double-doubles.
Baseball wins twice
It was a perfect weekend for the St. Mary’s College baseball team in home contests against squads from New York.
The Seahawks scored in six of eight innings in a 10-0 win over Utica on Saturday.
Junior designated hitter Joey Bryner, a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown, went 3 for 5 to lead St. Mary’s with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Senior right fielder Derek Taitano (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood) had two hits, including a double, and junior second baseman Andy Collins added two hits and three RBIs. Senior first baseman Jay Hammett, a Chopticon High School graduate from Coltons Point, finished with a double and three runs scored.
Senior starter Mark Smith and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout.
Sunday, St. Mary’s rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat Mt. St. Mary, 8-6.
The Seahawks scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and did not trail again.
Bryner singled in two runs during the five-run third and finished with two hits as did Taitano, senior left fielder Dillon Waters and sophomore third baseman Brady Waters. Taitano had a triple in the game.
Freshman pitcher Jake Sandbridge went five innings to pick up the win. Dillon Waters pitched the final two innings and ended his outing with a save.
St. Mary’s (2-1) is scheduled to be at Washington (Md.) today.
Men’s lacrosse takes close game
The St. Mary’s College men’s lacrosse team scored the only two goals of the fourth quarter to beat Elizabethtown 12-10 on the road Saturday in Pennsylvania.
St. Mary’s led 6-5 after a quarter and 9-8 at halftime. The teams went to the fourth tied at 10.
Sophomore attack/midfielder Jack Brocato put the Seahawks in front with 4:42 remaining in regulation and junior attack Ben Claffee added an insurance goal just over 2 1/2 minutes later.
Brocato had three goals and an assist, while Claffee finished with two goals and two assists. Sophomore attack Jude Brown finished with a team-high six points on two goals and four assists. Sophomore goalie Kyrle Preis made 11 saves.
St. Mary’s (2-1) returns to action on Saturday at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
Women’s lacrosse wins third straight
The St. Mary’s College women’s lacrosse team is now 3-0 on the young season after a 16-5 win at McDaniel on Saturday.
St. Mary’s led 10-3 at halftime, scoring the final two goals of the first half. McDaniel scored the first two goals of the second half, but the Seahawks shut out the hosts for the final 22:41 of the game.
Senior attack Kate Bartholomew led St. Mary’s with six goals and three assists. Bartholomew took 14 shots, 10 of which were on goal. Sophomore attack Lucy Gussio recorded four goals and two assists. Junior goalie Aimee Uibel finished with eight saves.
Monday, Bartholomew was named the CAC women’s lacrosse offensive player of the week.
She led the Seahawks with 14 total points in two games last week coming on 10 goals and four assists.
Through Saturday’s win, Bartholomew led the conference in points (19), goals (15) and shots (35).
St. Mary’s is scheduled to host Catholic at 5:30 p.m. today.
Tennis teams lose
The St. Mary’s College men’s and women’s tennis teams began the 2020 portion of their schedule with a trip to Virginia to take on Randolph-Macon.
The men (3-1) fell 8-1 with senior Jack Brandenburg providing the lone point for the Seahawks with a 1-6, 7-6, 10-7 win, while the women (1-3) fell 9-0.
The teams are slated to return to action on Saturday at Stevenson.
Staff writer John Niswander contributed to this report.
