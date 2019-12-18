Women’s basketball wins third straight
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (3-6 overall) competed in a nail-biting game on Dec. 15 against nonconference opponent Eastern Mennonite University of Virginia.
The Seahawks came out on top with a final score of 45-43 for their third consecutive victory.
St. Mary’s started strong with Stephanie Howell draining a jumpshot to start off the game. Howell maintained a 67% shooting percentage in the first quarter, while Kelli Jenkins was 1 for 1 in shooting. Eastern Mennonite finished off the quarter strong with a 10-point scoring run which brought the score to 19-9 entering the second quarter.
During the second quarter, St. Mary’s found most of its scoring success from inside the paint with eight points. Cameron Mangold was 1 for 1 shooting during the second quarter and continued to be a defensive threat by tallying two steals from the Royals. The Seahawks had a seven-point scoring run with 1 minute 31 seconds left on the clock, which helped bring their deficit to only three points at 28-25 entering the second half.
Jenkins and Gina Seifert (a Northern High School graduate from Owings) shot 1 for 2 during the third quarter. Caitlin Mays totaled three steals to help the Seahawks defensively. The highest scoring run of the quarter was the Seahawks’ six-point streak.
Near the conclusion of the quarter, Mangold made a free throw which brought it to a one-point game at 34-33 with the Seahawks trailing.
Mangold was the first to set the tone for the final quarter, scoring a jumpshot off an assist from Seifert. St. Mary’s was finally able to take the lead from Eastern Mennonite with 4:49 left.
Seifert and Kyaira Priest (a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park) scored four points apiece to bring the Seahawks to their third consecutive win.
Seifert made a huge offensive impact for the Seahawks with 13 points total. Priest was not far behind by tallying 12 points. Seifert also contributed four blocks aiding in the Seahawks’ success.
Howell contributed defensively to St. Mary’s by snagging 10 rebounds. Mangold, Priest and Mays led the team with three steals each. St. Mary’s found success from inside the paint by totaling 18 points.
St. Mary’s came home from the Bronx, New York on Dec. 7 with its first win of the season. The Seahawks were found victorious against Lehman College with a final score of 58-40.
Jenkins led the team in points with 16. Priest tallied four steals along with seven assists.
St. Mary’s was victorious on Dec. 11 against Wesley College of Delaware, 50-46. This win marked a two-game winning streak for the Seahawks.
Seifert led the team with a double-double, recording a team-best 16 points and 14 rebounds. Mays took the top spot for assists with three total. Mangold and Seifert led the team in steals with three apiece.
St. Mary’s returns to action on Jan. 3 and 4 when it hosts the St. Mary’s New Year’s Classic. The Seahawks taken on Concordia Chicago at 4 p.m. Jan. 3 followed by Susquehanna of Pennsylvania at 4 p.m. Jan. 4.
Men’s basketball defeats Randolph
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team (3-5) hosted the visiting Randolph College WildCats of Virginia on Dec. 14 in nonconference action. The Seahawks soared past the WildCats 89-55 in the dominant victory.
St. Mary’s was clicking on all cylinders in the impressive win and jumped out to a 10-0 lead to start the contest. Miles Gillette posted five of the 10 points during the early run.
The Seahawks extended their lead to 20-5 at the 13:11 mark of the first half when Gillette slammed down a powerful dunk. Later in the half, they captured their largest lead in the first half when Tryllian Young recorded a fast break layup to extend the advantage to 24 points. The Seahawks headed into the locker room holding a 45-24 lead.
The WildCats attempted to chip into the St. Mary’s lead in the second half, but could only manage a seven-point run at the 16:56 mark, which was their largest scoring streak of the half.
The St. Mary’s defense continued to smother the WildCats in the second half by causing 11 turnovers, which resulted in 14 points for the Seahawks. In all, the Seahawks defense forced 23 turnovers and generated 30 points from the WildCat mistakes.
With less than 10 minutes remaining, St. Mary’s strung together a nine-point run to pull out to a 29-point advantage. Young, Seth Jones and Jack Foley all tallied scores in the run that sealed the victory.
Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate from Washington, D.C., had an outstanding night on the offensive end for the Seahawks, recording a team-high 18 points. In addition, Grant contributed on the defensive end by collecting a team-best three steals.
Gillette and Young followed with 14 points each. The total for Young was his best mark of the season. Foley also reached double-digits in scoring with 11, while leading the team on the glass with seven rebounds.
As a team, St. Mary’s notched 30 points off of turnovers, 40 points in the paint, 16 second chance points and 32 points off of fast breaks. The Seahawks also received 32 points from their bench.
Grant named CAC Player of the Week
The Capital Athletic Conference announced its weekly awards on Dec. 16 following the sixth week of the 2019-20 men’s basketball season and St. Mary’s College first-year forward Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate from Washington, D.C., earned CAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades.
Grant led the Seahawks with 18 points in an 89-55 victory over Randolph of Virginia on Dec. 14. The first-year forward also recorded six rebounds, three steals and one assist in the victory. As of Dec. 16, Grant is currently third on the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 10.9 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.
The Seahawks men’s basketball team is currently 3-5 on the season and will be back in action when they take on Birmingham Southern of Alabama on Dec. 20 in Puerto Rico.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland