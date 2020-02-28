As the calendars near the month of March, the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams at St. Mary’s College of Maryland have already begun the 2020 season.
Erin McDonnell returns for her fifth year at the helm of women’s team and Jason Childs returns for his fifth year leading the men’s program.
The women’s team will be looking to build off of their nine wins from last year and added assistant coaches Kat Francis and Sydni Thacker to the coaching staff this spring.
“This year is unique in many ways, one being the fact that we are thrilled to have added assistant coaches, Kat Francis, and one of our alumni who graduated, Sydni Thacker, to stick around to help as well on the coaching staff,” Seahawks senior Kate Bartholomew said. “Another unique aspect of our team this year is how we have a lot of young blood, but the amazing part is the amount of skill that is brought with them. I believe the combination of all the team’s skills is one that is limitless.”
Bartholomew returns for her final campaign after recording a team-high 55 goals, a mark that ranked fourth in the Capital Athletic Conference.
“As far as my individual goals, I hope to continue to produce on the attacking end, share my experience and most importantly learn from my other teammates and coaching staff,” Bartholomew said.
Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick, an All-CAC selection as a defender, and Lucy Gussio, last year’s CAC Rookie of the Year, return for their sophomore campaigns. St. Mary’s returns two of their top three goal scorers from 2019 in Bartholomew and Gussio.
On the defensive side, sophomore Stephanie Heffron will help lead the back line after recording a team-high 28 caused turnovers last season, a mark that ranked seventh in the CAC.
Junior midfielders Layla Purdy, a Northern High School graduate from Chesapeake Beach, and Nicole Kuderski, a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown, highlight former Southern Maryland High School standouts on the Seahawks roster.
St. Mary’s, which was picked to finish fourth in the 2020 CAC Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Poll, started the season with wins over Meredith College (N.C.), Randolph-Macon College (Va.) and McDaniel, then suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, 8-6 at home versus Catholic University of Washington, D.C.
Bartholomew and Kelly Emge each finished with two goals to lead the Seahawks in the loss.
Wednesday’s game was the annual ‘Play Like Jamie” game and played at Jamie L. Roberts Stadium, which is named after the 2011 St. Mary’s College graduate who was a three-sport athlete in basketball, soccer and field hockey and spent time at Catholic as an assistant women’s basketball coach. In June 2014, the 24-year-old died in Kentucky while on a cross country, 4,000-mile “4K for Cancer” annual bike ride for the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults that allows bike riders to go from Baltimore to Portland, Ore., while raising money to aide young adults affected by cancer.
St. Mary’s is slated to play Dickinson College (Pa.) at 4 p.m. Saturday at the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame in Sparks.
“Each game we have been able to find both positives and negatives, however the important thing is that each negative is fixable,” Bartholomew said. “This is something we like to focus on because as a team, we can always get better. We look to solidify our attacking end to take advantage of every possession as well as consistency throughout an entire game.”
Men’s lacrosse looks for more in 2020
For the men’s lacrosse team, the Seahawks are coming off their first winning season since 2013 after a 10-8 overall record and a 3-3 mark in CAC play. In addition, the team made history last season when the Seahawks defeated Washington College (Md.) for their first victory over the Shoremen in program history.
“This year I’m very excited about the group of guys we’re putting out on the field to compete,” senior Erich Wuesthoff said. “The guys worked really hard in the offseason and our practices are looking really good so far. We take the season one week at a time, but we’re hoping to make a run at the CAC tournament this year and find a way to fight into the NCAAs.”
Wuesthoff led St. Mary’s in goals last year with 32 and looks to help lead the team in his final campaign.
“Our team goal or mission is to be great in everything we do so we can win each day. And we believe if we accomplish that, then we will be able to find a lot of success this year,” Wuesthoff said. “My personal goals for this season are to just be the best captain and leader I can be to the guys. If I can successfully lead and influence the team to new heights for the program, then that would be awesome. I’d rather celebrate a CAC championship with my teammates than an all-conference award. In addition to that, I hope that I leave something with the guys that helps them continue the rising power of the program.”
St. Mary’s has numerous key contributors from last spring returning. Sophomore Jude Brown returns for his second year after leading the Seahawks in points (60) and assists (33) last season. Juniors Alex Pfaff and Tommy Rinder return after tying for the team lead in caused turnovers with 22 in 2019.
Sophomore attackman Abe Hubbard (an Owings resident), midfielder Brock Daniel (an Owings resident), goalkeeper DJ Walker (a Chesapeake Beach resident) and junior midfielder Michael Thorne (a Chesapeake Beach resident) represent a quartet of Northern High School graduates on the Seahawks roster. Sophomore long-stick midfielder Jake Hendricks, a graduate of The Calverton School from Huntingtown, is also on the St. Mary’s roster.
St. Mary’s, which was selected to finish fourth in the 2020 CAC Men’s Lacrosse Preseason Poll, is currently 2-1 with victories over Randolph College (Va.) and Elizabethtown College (Pa.) and a loss was to Dickinson. The Seahawks are scheduled to return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Catholic.
“Our play on both offense and defense has gotten better throughout the games which is great, and our transitioning from one side of the field to the other has also improved a lot,” Wuesthoff said. “The last game against Elizabethtown, in my opinion, was the most exciting one yet. Our guys showed a lot of grit, playing a very physical game and keeping composure no matter what the scoreboard said. Our execution was good and I think it was a great confidence boost as we move into our next few competitions.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2