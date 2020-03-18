At the start of the calendar year, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team traveled west to Long Beach, California to compete in the 2020 Rose Bowl on Jan. 4 and 5. The Seahawks earned second-place finishes in Division A and B, which led to a second-place finish overall at the event.
Ashley Wagner and Leo Boucher competed in the Division A and totaled 38 points for St. Mary’s. The pair helped the Seahawks finish eight points behind Georgetown in the division.
Chase Cooper and Sophia Taczak competed in Division B for St. Mary’s.
“This is my second time traveling to California for the Rose Bowl, which is one of my favorite regattas in our schedule,” Cooper said. “This year we had classic winter Southern California weather with sun and relatively light wind. Sophie and I found success in these conditions, and for the most part we were starting well which helped us perform at the level we did.”
Cooper and Taczak recorded 36 points in nine races, and finished in second place behind Georgetown.
“Earning second place at a regatta is always a highlight, but it doesn’t compare to the experience of getting to sail and visit with people there,” Taczak said. “On both days the temperature was so nice after coming from much colder temperatures in Maryland, and the people at a regatta like the Rose Bowl is my favorite part.”
After tallying the points from both divisions, St. Mary’s finished in second place overall, only behind Georgetown by a 10-point margin.
“We had two races toward the end in trying light winds that led to us finishing second overall,” Cooper said.
St. Mary's hosted the St. Mary's Team Race Regatta and competed in the Navy Spring Women's Regatta in the final races of the season on March 7 and 8, . The Seahawks placed sixth at home and 10th in the Navy meet.