Men’s basketball goes 1-1 at tournament
The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team traveled to Hood College in Frederick to take on the Catholic University Cardinals of Washington, D.C. in the Battle of D.C. & Maryland on Nov. 15. The Seahawks notched their first win of the season in defeating the Cardinals 65-49.
St. Mary’s jumped on Catholic early, grabbing a 13-4 lead with buckets from five different scorers. Reggie Rouse, Miles Gillette, Jordan Alston (a La Plata High School graduate from Waldorf), Jack Foley and Jalen Hayes all tallied scores for the early advantage.
Next, the Seahawks increased their lead to 13 points with 8 minutes 36 seconds remaining in the first half when Gary Grant (a Thomas Stone High School graduate) drained two free throws. The Seahawks brought a 31-22 lead into the locker room.
St. Mary’s once again controlled the game in the second half and never relinquished its lead. The Seahawks capped off their best scoring run with eight minutes remaining in regulation with seven consecutive points. Justin Milstead accounted for five of the seven points recorded during the run. The opportunistic Seahawks scored 13 points off of turnovers in the second half to seal their first victory of the season.
Milstead led St. Mary’s on the offensive end with 18 points. Alston followed with nine points, while Grant tallied eight, respectively. Gillette paced the Seahawks on the glass with a team-high nine rebounds for the best mark of the season for St. Mary’s. On the defensive end, Milstead led the Seahawks with three steals.
As a team, St. Mary’s recorded a season-high 45 rebounds.
St. Mary’s (1-3) continued competition in the Battle of D.C. & Maryland on Nov. 16. The Seahawks battled the Hood College Blazers in the championship game and came up short by a final score of 79-76.
In a back-and-forth battle, Hood got the best of St. Mary’s in the opening half of action. The Seahawks captured the lead just once in the first half and could only manage five consecutive points for their best scoring run.
Hood finished the opening half strong with an eight-point run and held a 14-point lead at half. The Blazers drained 11 three-pointers in the half and accumulated a 52.4 three-point percentage.
St. Mary’s picked up the pace in the second half and outscored Hood 48-37. However, the Blazers’ lead was too much to overcome for the Seahawks.
The half featured four lead changes and St. Mary’s held its largest lead (six) with 8:42 remaining in regulation. In order to grab the six-point advantage, the Seahawks strung together an impressive 14-point run. Hayes accounted for 10 of the 14 points scored during the run.
Lastly, Hood created a crucial run of its own by knocking down 11 consecutive points with just over two minutes remaining.
St. Mary’s trailed by one point with less than five seconds remaining and had to resort to fouling Hood. The Blazers drained their free throws and sealed the victory.
Milstead led the Seahawks on the offensive end for the second consecutive night, finishing with a season-high 21 points. Hayes also had his best game of the season with 18 points. Gillette made significant contributions on the offensive side of the floor as well with 16 points.
Foley finished the contest with a season-best nine rebounds and four blocks. In addition, Milstead, Hayes and Grant hustled for two steals each.
As a team, St. Mary’s scored 24 points in the paint and tallied 15 second-chance points. The Seahawks bench had a large impact on the game by contributing 31 points.
Milstead and Gillette were named to the All-Tournament team for the Seahawks.
Women’s basketball falls
The St. Mary’s College women’s basketball team (0-3) fell on Nov. 19 to Catholic in a non-conference game, 75-54.
The first quarter was very back and forth with St. Mary’s playing an incredible defensive game. With 2:35 left on the clock in the quarter, the Seahawks took the lead with a layup from Kyaira Priest (a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park) making the score 9-7.
Kierra Johnson then secured a defensive rebound, which led to Johnson’s first basket of the evening making the score 11-7. With five seconds left in the first quarter, the Cardinals and Seahawks were tied at 13. Catholic made one free throw to make the score 14-13 entering the second quarter.
Catholic went on a 12-point scoring run in the second quarter, bringing the score to 31-16. A few missed shots on the Seahawks’ behalf resulted in the Cardinals taking a 14-point lead into halftime, 37-23.
Kelli Jenkins made a three-point shot off of an assist from Gina Seifert (a Northern High School graduate from Owings) giving St. Mary’s its first points on the board in the third quarter. Ashleigh Bonanno made some crucial defensive rebounds which helped keep the Cardinals at bay.
Catholic started the fourth quarter strong by making a nine-point scoring run. Jenkins put the run to an end by draining a three-point shot, bringing the score to 67-39. Later, Caitlin Mays made both of her free throws after a foul to make it 73-54.
Jenkins and Mays were the two top scorers on the evening, Jenkins scoring 14 points and Mays tallying 13. Through Nov. 19, Jenkins still holds the top spot for field-goal percentage at 47.6%. Mays reached her season-high field-goal percentage at 45%.
Through Nov. 19, Priest and Seifert are tied for the team’s best steals per game at 3.0, and defensively Stephanie Howell and Mays are tied for rebounds per game with 4.7.
Swim teams lose at McDaniel
The St. Mary’s College men’s swimming team (1-5) traveled to McDaniel College in Westminster to take on the Green Terror in non-conference action on Nov. 16. The Seahawks dropped the meet by a final score of 66-47.
St. Mary’s captured its first victory of the meet in the 600-yard freestyle as Sebastian Ludwig crossed the finish line with a time of 6 minutes 16.21 seconds. Next, Peter Orban earned a first-place finish in the 150 backstroke with a time of 1:25.09. Orban followed that performance with another victory, swimming a time of 25.15 in the 50 back.
St. Mary’s wrapped up the meet with a first-place finish in the 200 free relay. The team of Ryan Akhavan, Nate Donoghue, Jack Kennedy and Orban recorded a time of 1:34.29 in the event.
The St. Mary’s College women’s swimming team (1-5) traveled to McDaniel to take on the Green Terror in non-conference action on Nov. 16. The Seahawks dropped the meet by a final score of 58-55.
St. Mary’s won the opening event in the meet when the team of Carolyn Sutton, Bailey Edgren, Christina Trnkus and Brenna Litynski (a Hollywood resident) recorded a time of 1:59.04 in the 200 medley relay. Next, Lexi Efron won the 150 breaststroke with a time of 1:55.91. Edgren tallied a first-place finish in the 50 breast with a time of 33.45.
Cross country teams wrap up season
The St. Mary’s College men’s cross country team concluded its season at the NCAA Mideast Regional on Nov. 16, which was hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa.
Sophomore Tyler Wilson led the Seahawks all season and this final race was no different as he was the first Seahawk to finish with a time of 27:29.1, which was good for 148th overall.
Nathan Sayers was the second Seahawk to finish as he ran a 29:28.5, which put him in 244th overall place.
Ronald Wong finished 274th overall with a time of 30:24.8 and Frank Zimmer was right behind him in 276th place running a 30:28.8.
This was the lowest average running time for the 1 through 4 spots for the men’s cross country team all season.
Carnegie Mellon of Pennsylvania won the team championship with a score of 55.
The St. Mary’s College women’s cross country team concluded its season at the NCAA Mideast Regional on Nov. 16 at Lehigh.
The Seahawks finished 38th out of 49 scoring teams.
Senior Marie Lewis capped off her career by being the first Seahawk to finish with a time of 25:45.9, which placed her 202nd overall. This was the first time in Lewis’ career she broke 26 minutes in a meet.
Eight spots behind Lewis was Grace Dillingham as she ran a 25:55.2 and this was also a personal-best for Dillingham.
Isobel Hermans was the third Seahawk to cross the finish line as she came in with a 26:14.7, which was once again a personal-best time.
Amy Forsbacka and Dana Barbakoff rounded out the top five finishers as Forsbacka ran a 28:30.9 and Barbakoff came in behind her at 28:48.5.
Johns Hopkins claimed the overall team championship with an overall score of 88.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland