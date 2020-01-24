Men’s basketball tops Salisbury
The St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team (6-12, 1-2 CAC) upended the Salisbury University Sea Gulls (8-10, 2-1 CAC) in Capital Athletic Conference action by a final score of 68-65 on Jan. 18.
The Seahawks ended their two-game losing streak and snapped the Sea Gulls’ three-game winning streak with the victory.
The Seahawks had a strong start to the game by knocking down eight unanswered points to take a comfortable 8-0 lead. Gary Grant (a Thomas Stone High School graduate), Miles Gillette and Reggie Rouse recorded buckets during the early run.
Moments later, Rouse recorded a layup in the paint, drew a shooting foul and drained the ensuing free throw to give the Seahawks a 12-3 advantage, their largest of the first half.
Salisbury started to chip into the St. Mary's lead for the remainder of the half and strung together eight straight points to take a two point lead at the 7 minute 14 second mark. The Seahawks and Sea Gulls exchanged scores for the remainder of the half and the Seahawks headed into the locker rooms trailing 34-33.
Halfway through the second half, Salisbury recorded six straight points and extended its lead to 54-46, the Sea Gulls’ largest of the game. However, the Seahawks battled back and used a 10-point run to grab a 56-54 lead with 6:34 remaining. Jack Foley, Phil Newsome, Gillette and Grant notched scores during the run.
Minutes later, the Seahawks pulled out to their largest lead of the half and held a four-point advantage over Salisbury with 4:13 remaining. Gillette had an excellent second half with 19 points and hit a clutch three-pointer to extend the Seahawks’ lead to 64-61 at the 1:53 mark.
Salisbury trimmed the Seahawks’ lead to one with 1:24 remaining and fouled Rouse to send him to the charity stripe. Rouse converted on both free throws to push the Seahawks lead back to three.
The Sea Gulls had two open looks from three-point range but failed to convert on them and resorted to fouling the Seahawks. St. Mary's hit its free throws and sealed the victory.
Gillette led the Seahawks on the offensive end for the second consecutive night by recording 21 points. The junior forward also collected seven rebounds. Grant (17 points), Rouse (14 points) and Foley (10 points) also reached double figures in scoring.
Foley also led the Seahawks on the glass with nine rebounds. Dee Barnes (a Great Mills High School graduate from Great Mills) and Grant hustled for a team-best three steals each.
As a team, the Seahawks recorded 44 points in the paint and 21 points off of fast breaks. St. Mary's relied on its starters on the offensive end as they only received four points from their bench.
St. Mary’s hosts Southern Virginia in CAC action at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s basketball loses to Salisbury
The St. Mary's College of Maryland women's basketball team (3-13, 0-3) fell to CAC competitor Salisbury (8-9, 1-2) on Jan. 18, 82-55.
Gina Seifert (a Northern High School graduate from Owings) was the first to get points on the board for both teams.
In the first quarter, Salisbury went on a 10-point scoring run allowing them to take a 14-point lead over the Seahawks. Kyaira Priest (a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park) led in scoring for the Seahawks in the quarter with four points. Seifert and Cameron Mangold tallied two rebounds apiece for St. Mary's.
The second period proved to be an improvement offensively, with the Seahawks outscoring the Sea Gulls by two points. St. Mary's was able to score eight points from the paint and four off of fast breaks. Priest led the team again in points with seven total. Seifert made an impact defensively with six rebounds.
At the half, the Seahawks trailed by 12 points, 37-25. During the third period, Seifert was able to escape some defensive pressure and led the team in points with five total alongside Kelli Jenkins who also put up five. Stephanie Howell and Priest contributed offensively with one assist each.
The Seahawks tallied 10 points off of second-chance baskets and eight points from inside the paint. Unfortunately, the Sea Gulls were able to capitalize off of fouls and turnovers to take on a 27-point lead entering the final period.
The Seahawks were able to score six points off of turnovers and six points from inside the paint in the fourth quarter. Mangold and Ashleigh Bonanno contributed one steal each to help keep the Sea Gulls at bay.
Both teams recorded 13 points in the period. Seifert and Priest tallied one assist each as well. Unfortunately, Salisbury created a cushion and it was too much for St. Mary's to overcome.
Priest led the team in points and assists with 19 points and three assists. Seifert showed her efforts more on defense with 10 total rebounds. Seifert and Bonanno led the team in steals with two each. Bonanno also led the team in blocks with one.
St. Mary’s hosts Southern Virginia in CAC action at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Swim teams sweep tri-meet
The St. Mary's College of Maryland men's swimming team (3-7, 1-2) swept their weekend tri-meet on Jan. 18 in The Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O'Brien Athletics & Recreation Center. The Seahawks defeated Frostburg State 112-84 and Southern Virginia 106-86.
St. Mary's started the meet strong by taking first-place in the first two events. The quartet of Peter Orban, Andrew March, Anri Cifuentes Robinson and Nate Donoghue won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute 42.38 seconds. Next, Sebastian Ludwig recorded a first-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:47.15.
Ryan Akhavan tallied a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley, crossing the finish line with a time of 2:08.37. Akhavan kept his momentum rolling into the following event and won the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.65 seconds.
Orban continued his stellar season with a first-place finish in the 100 backstroke, swimming a time of 54.21. Next, Ludwig won his second event of the meet when he swam a time of 5:10.01 in the 500 free.
Other notable finishes came from Jack Kennedy (200 free, third; 100 back, third), Cifuentes Robinson (50 free, third), Donoghue (100 fly, second), Matthew Wilson (100 free, third), March (100 breaststroke, second) and Jacob Rosenzweig-Stein (100 breast, third).
The St. Mary's College of Maryland women's swimming team (3-7, 1-2) picked up a pair of victories on Jan. 18 in The Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O'Brien Athletics & Recreation Center. The Seahawks defeated Frostburg State 117-68 and Southern Virginia 118-59.
The Seahawks had an incredible start to the meet, capturing first place in the first nine events.
First, the team of Rileigh Krell, Bailey Edgren, Becca Sonnenberg and Carolyn Sutton won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:58.46. Next, Elizabeth Johnson won the 1,000 free by swimming a time of 11:44.56. Anna LaPoint tallied a first-place finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:08.47.
St. Mary's continued its winning ways with a victory from Brenna Litynski (a Hollywood resident) in the 50 free. Litynski swam a time of 25.40 in the winning effort.
Sutton kept the momentum rolling when she won the 200 IM with a time of 2:23.26. Next, Krell earned a first-place finish in the 100 fly by swimming a time of 1:03.30.
Litynkski won her second event of the afternoon in the 100 free with a time of 56.80. Krell captured another Seahawk victory in the 100 back with a time of 1:04.62. Johnson capped off the Seahawks’ winning streak by recording a first-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 5:49.39.
Other notable Seahawk finishes included Paige Adelsberger (1,000 free, second), Lexi Efron (200 free, second), Christina Trnkus (50 free, second), Edgren (200 IM, second), Sonnenberg (100 fly, second) and Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown: 100 back, third).
The Seahawks men’s and women’s teams host Salisbury at 1 p.m. Saturday.
