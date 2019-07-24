Despite a heat warning in effect with temperatures hovering near 100 degrees on Saturday after, two Coors Charles-St. Mary’s baseball teams showed up at Rainbow Construction field in La Plata to play a doubleheader.
St. Mary’s (13-1 overall) swept the two games over the Black Sox with 29 runs scored in just 10 innings of play as both ended in run-rules, 14-2 and 15-0, to maintain its top spot in the league’s regular season standings.
“We hit the hell out of it,” said St. Mary’s pitcher Greg Conden, who went all five innings in Game 1 and struck out five. “It felt good, I like the heat. It’s a personal preference. It takes no time to get loose. We came out of the gates in the second inning and just kept it up the whole game. We had four bombs. Our plan was just to attack the zone. When your pitching with with the lead, it makes it a lot easier. You don’t get scared and just challenge every hitter. When you have a nice cushion, you don’t have to worry about a little hit here and little things coming up to bite you.
“I mostly throw fast balls and change-ups. I didn’t throw that many change-ups today, but I threw a couple of pretty good curveballs. We hope to do more of the same in Game 2. I’ve got all my confidence and I expect us to walk away with two wins.”
And the Door followed up with the shutout win in Game 2.
“Every week it’s somebody different stepping up,” Door head coach Chris D’Antuono said. A lot of guys are hitting the ball well. Every single one of our games this year our pitcher has given us a quality start and a chance to win. If the pitchers are throwing strikes and we don’t make the errors behind him, you will win a lot of games.
“I had a three-run homer, Julien Grant had a big one, and so did Brad Sullivan. A lot of guys hit the ball very well today.
St. Mary’s wasted no time in Game 1 as Grant led off with a single, Sullivan followed with a double and Grant scored on D’Antuono’s sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.
The Door pulled further ahead in the second inning. Hunter Mohler led off with a double, then Ben Goldsmith walked and Josh Morris drove in Mohler with an RBI single.
Grant and Sullivan each had RBI hits after that to make it 4-0.
Then, D’Antuono stepped up and slammed a three-run home run over the fence in left-center field to push the St. Mary’s lead to 7-0.
“[Black Sox pitcher Tyler] Croson threw me a really good curveball, and I laid off and I thought he was going to try and sneak a fastball, so I opened up and cheated,” D’Antuono said. “It was a fence scraper off a good pitch, I just hit it right. We are all having fun and relaxed.”
The Door added five more runs in the third, highlighted by a Sullivan three-run homer over the left-field fence.
Up 12-0, Grant led off the fourth with a homer and D’Antuono added his second shot of the game in the frame.
The Black Sox (4-10) finally got a hit in the bottom of the fourth when leadoff batter and pitcher Croson singled.
After a walk to Brett Irwin, designated hitter Trevor Sutcher singled home Croson for the Black Sox’s first run of the day.
“It was blazing to say the least,” Croson said. “I mean it was tough to throw strikes out there, and when I was throwing strikes they were putting a good bat on the ball. They were hitting the ball all day. I mean you try to take deep breaths in and out in between pitches, but that’s about all you can do. It’s unbreathable out here. Hopefully we can manage to stay hydrated and get through this one.
“The season has been a struggle. We lost a couple guys to another team, so it’s been rebuilding after making the championships last year.”
The Black Sox added another run on Sam Benson’s sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.
“Conden, I was hoping would get a perfect game,” D’Antuono said, “but Tyler Croson, their leadoff hitter, is one of the best in the league. He’s always a tough out, so it was no surprise. Croson’s a bulldog and doesn’t give up.”
St. Mary’s got off to another swift start in Game 2 against Black Sox pitcher Taylor Nissen and never looked back in picking up the shutout.
Goldsmith went the full five innings, striking out four while giving up just four hits and a walk.
“It felt great,” Goldsmith said. “We were coming off a great win from Game 1, so we just try to build off of that momentum and keep it going in Game 2. It’s hot, so it helps me warm up pretty quickly. The big thing is that it’s hot for them ,too. So if we have to suck it up, so do they. So we just try to make the best of it and play through it. Really I’m just listening to what Drew Willard tells me to do behind the plate to keep the hitters off-balance.”
The Door and Black Sox meet again on Saturday in a single game at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
“Hopefully we can continue the streak and keep that momentum going into the playoffs,” Goldsmith said. “Last year we had an early exit in the playoffs. Hopefully we can go back to where we were a couple years ago and win it again.”
Twitter: @Colin_SoMDSport