The St. Mary’s Hustlers, part of the Chesapeake Independent Baseball League, are continuing to compete at one of the top levels of men’s baseball in the area.
Saturday, St. Mary’s dropped two games to the Drury Giants at home behind the Stardust Lounge in Mechanicsville, 12-6 and 4-3. The Hustlers (0-9 overall) are making the most of a slim roster and dealing with the loss of their starting pitcher earlier in the season, but are hoping to make a run for the playoffs.
“We were slowly getting players and guys were trying to convert from softball, trying to come back to play hard ball,” Hustlers manager Rodney Adams said. “The team is right there, and are losing games right at the end by one run. ... We should have won the second, but it was just so hot, Saturday was just exceedingly hot. We try to stay hot and rotate as many guys in the game as the rules allow.”
Adams was proud of how his team performed on Saturday.
“The heat just took more of a toll on my players than their players. This is their first year in the league,” he said.
The Hustlers have benefitted from the addition of a few newer players and are open to accepting players as young as 14 into a men’s hardball league that follows Major League Baseball rules.
“We recruited a few new young ball players,” Adams said. “We all go to the playoffs, and now it’s a matter of seeding. Low seed is forced to play the high seed. The funny thing about it is the two teams in first and second place we very well could have beaten both of them, a couple mental mistakes cost us. But we have a good shot at upsetting somebody in the playoffs.”
Drury is towards the top in the league standings behind the Sultanes.
“Our pitching is coming along, some younger guys joined the roster,” Adams said. “I have six guys on the roster now who can pitch and they can throw the ball. We will use them all if we have to. We only play one game a week and we will probable use all of them.”
Saturday’s second game was as close as they come.
“The game was good,” Hustlers first baseman Colbert Barnes said. “It was a good game up until the fourth inning when we made a few mistakes and the other team capitalized. We fought back and made it closer, but we didn’t get the ball to fall our way.
“The second game was tied up 3-3 going into the sixth. They scored on a go-ahead run and we had an error. We had a guy on second and third but couldn’t get them around. It was a good fought game for both sides.”
Adams is a strong believer that in baseball effort can mean improvement over the course of a season.
“This game right here levels the playing field,” Adams said. “Everybody has to hit the ball. If you can’t hit, you won’t get on base and score. You don’t see a lot of 25-15 scores. Most of the games are low-scoring games, 4-3 and 2-1, and that tells you that the playing the actual game of baseball, how much more an impact the game of baseball has than softball. It’s an altogether different game. You need fundamentals and you need to swing.”
Barnes said that this year’s teams is really starting to come together at this point.
“This is a first-year team, so people are feeling each other out,” he said. “I am excited about this season because we have a lot of new players to learn how to play baseball. I haven’t played since 1999, since I went to Prince George’s Community College. Overall, I’m happy to play, and win or lose I’m happy as long as we keep fighting and it’s better every week.”
Saturday’s intense heat got the best of the Hustlers.
“Everybody had water and we had three or four coolers, making sure everybody was drinking water and making the best of it,” Barnes said. “The first five innings, Dane Kamalu was the first pitcher, then Roberto [Gonzalez] came in but couldn’t capitalize and gave up more runs. Then we had Eduardo Romo, then we have a young fellow who will be a junior now in high school, Antwon Lloyd. He’s a good up-and-coming young talent.
“Lloyd did real good and kept us in the game. Eduardo pitched the first two innings, gave up some hits and that’s when we bought Lloyd in. We just capitalized on the runs, and they did, too. All four pitchers threw a real good game.”
The Sultanes play the Hustlers this weekend at Colmar Manor in Bladensburg.
“The Spanish team from Riverdale, called the Sultanes, are in first place,” Adams said. “They lost last Sunday as well. The league is really getting sort of tighter now. The second half usually does. By the time the second half it does, most of the teams are getting good and starting to jell a little bit.”
The season has been a battle and many of the games are close, according to Adams.
“Our game Sunday before last, where we lost to Chesapeake was the best game yet,” he said. “It came down to the ninth inning, we were winning by the score of 2-1, and what happened was we had a base running error on offense that cost us a big inning. We should have went up at least two more runs and then had a fielding error at the bottom of the ninth and they ended up winning.”
Barnes is feeling good heading into this weekend’s game.
“I’m feeling confident going into this weekend’s game. We have nothing to lose,” he sadi. “I feel that we can beat them because they have more to prove than we do.”
Twitter: @Colin_SoMDSport