St. Mary’s 011 002 2 — 6 8 2
La Plata 000 201 0 — 3 5 0
WP Rothman, LP Bradley
Extra-base hits: 2B — S. Cameron (SM), Ogden (SM), Rothman (SM)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.