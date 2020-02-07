Wednesday was National Signing Day and three St. Mary’s Ryken High School seniors were honored as their football careers will continue on at the collegiate level.
Aiden Weber, Colyn Webster and Jacob Quasney helped St. Mary’s Ryken to a nine-win season and its second straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division title on Nov. 24, putting the program on the map for years to come.
“The best moment was probably when we captured the WCAC championship this year,” Weber said. “That was awesome.”
On Dec. 18, Weber signed to play NCAA Division I FCS football at Delaware State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
“My dad is the one that really got me into football. I started playing in the third grade,” Weber said. “Ever since then, we noticed that I had some talent and could go somewhere with it. Then we decided I should use that talent as a vehicle to get an education for college. I have been working really hard ever since I started.”
Weber played snaps at linebacker, running back and special teams for the Knights in 2019, but the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native will just play linebacker in college.
“Aiden Weber is from Pennsylvania and he had a tough situation there,” St. Mary’s Ryken head coach Aaron Brady said. “He wasn’t able to play in Pennsylvania this season, so him coming down here to play for us was a godsend honestly with his leadership and work ethic. He played linebacker, running back and special teams, whatever we asked him to do. He wrestled this winter, and we are happy it worked out for him.”
Delaware State head coach Rod Milstead is a Lackey High School graduate and former La Plata High School head football coach who played in the NFL for nearly a decade with his last stop in the late 1990s with the Washington Redskins.
“When I went on my official visit, all of the coaches really felt like family,” Weber said. “They were really excited to get me in there and the facilities are beautiful. It is a program that we can turn around and really put them back on the map. I am excited to help do that with all of the other recruits we have coming in. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Webster signed his letter of intent on Wednesday to play NCAA Division II football at Frostburg State University, a member of the Mountain East Conference out in Western Maryland.
“I just want to thank all of the coaches, Frostburg for giving me a chance and recruiting me and my parents because none of this would be possible without them,” Webster said.
Brady noted that Webster’s success on the field goes hand-in-hand with his success in the classroom.
“Colyn Webster had a lot of schools interested and it is a hard process,” Brady said. “With I think his hard work here academically with a 3.4 GPA and being a three-year starter for us, Frostburg really liked him.”
Starting in the 2019-2020 athletic season, the university announced the move from NCAA Division III athletics to Division II.
“I chose Frostburg because I liked how the environment was when I went on my visit,” Webster said. “I liked the program and the coaches. I’ve been talking to the coaching staff and they said they expect me to start as a freshman playing safety.”
At a young age, Webster fell in love with the sport of football and never switched to another position after beginning to play safety in middle school.
“My dad took me to my first football practice when I was 8 years old and I fell in love with it as soon as I started playing,” Webster said. “I started playing safety my eighth-grade year and I loved it and didn’t want to switch.”
During his time at St. Mary’s Ryken, Webster was a part of a team that achieved one win, but has since captured back-to-back conference championships. He is ready for the next challenge after graduating high school.
“I loved football at Ryken,” Webster said. “As soon as coach Brady got here, he changed the environment. We went from a 1-9 team to a 9-1 team. That was a great experience and I loved that. Ryken has been a lot of fun, but I am ready to graduate.”
Quasney committed to play collegiate football at NCAA Division III Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania, a member of the Centennial Conference.
“I mostly got in touch with [Gettysburg] because I was looking for a D-III school that had really good academics so I could pursue my goal of going through pre-med and being a Biology major so I can go into medical school,” Quasney said. “I wanted to focus on D-III so that I would always have the option to stick with my academics and I would never feel that football was in the way of academics and I wouldn’t have to choose between one or the other.”
Brady noted that Quasney has excelled in the classroom and Gettysburg was a good fit for him.
“Jacob Quasney had over a 4.3 GPA and a 1380 SAT,” Brady said. “He is a really bright kid. He was looking at top of the line academic schools, and Gettysburg was a great fit for him.”
Quasney started at center in his final year for the Knights and will continue to play along the offensive line at the next level.
“Gettysburg is a great area to be around. I like the coaching staff and they had an energy similar to Ryken which I liked,” Quasney said. “This all goes by so fast. I’ve never even stopped to consider how much time has passed so far. It is crazy, but I am just excited with all of the people I have met and all of the people I will meet in the future at Gettysburg.”
Bright future ahead
Brady said other seniors in the program are still in the process of selecting a college to play at the next level.
“Our other seniors are still kind of all going through the process. Signing Day isn’t what it used to be. The biggest problem is the roster numbers have been cut. There are Division II programs that can only bring 90 guys into camp,” Brady said. “They used to bring 130 to 140, but you can’t do that anymore. The roster is the hardest thing for people to balance right now in college football. It hurts the seniors coming out of high school because not as many guys can get that opportunity because it’s limited.”
The coach noted a pair of juniors have begun to make headlines in the recruiting process.
“Will Johnson has Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Syracuse, Notre Dame and Texas A&M that have all been here to see him. It’s pretty cool what he’s brought,” Brady said. “Dez Williams has Wake Forest, Syracuse, Memphis and Temple. They have some really high level schools that have already offered them and they are really deep in the process which is exciting for us.”
Coming off of the program’s second straight WCAC Metro championship, Brady is excited for the future of the program with a bulk of players returning to the gridiron next season.
“We have some up-and-coming guys like our quarterback Trev Nored and our lineman Clayton Allen,” Brady said. “Then we have a good group of 2022 guys that are sophomores and also starting to get some notice since they played a lot of football for us. It is kind of crazy to think about, but we had eight seniors this year and pretty much our entire team is back. We are going to have a great offseason and a great schedule next year.”
