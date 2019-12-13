Following a quick start to the third quarter in which it scored the first two buckets to get within a single point, the St. Mary’s Ryken High School boys basketball team suffered through several droughts as visiting St. John’s from Washington, D.C. prevailed, 76-58, in an early Washington Catholic Athletic Conference clash on Tuesday.
St. Mary’s Ryken (1-2, 0-2 WCAC) has endured the same fate in each of its first two WCAC games to open the season, having also fallen to perennial power, DeMatha, 78-46, in the opener. The Knights rebounded to upend Grace Brethren Christian of Prince George’s County, 71-43, and, through the first half and the start of the second, looked poised to have a chance to topple the Cadets on Tuesday.
“We hit a lot of open shots in the first half, but then we started forcing too many shots in the second half,” said St. Mary’s Ryken head coach Walter Booth, whose team will head to the three-day Bullis School Tournament beginning tonight. “We’ve been able to stay with two of the best teams in our league for two-and-a-half quarters, but we struggle to get through the third quarter.”
St. Mary’s Ryken owned an 8-3 lead early in the game as Kenny McCoy and Ben Williams connected on back-to-back three-point field goals. The Cadets countered with an 8-0 run to take the lead before another three-pointer from Wisdom Rogers brought the teams even at 12 at the end of the first quarter.
Rogers promptly opened the second quarter with another three-pointer to give the hosts a 15-12 lead before the Cadets followed with another 8-0 run to reclaim the lead. The Knights’ Devin Ceaser hit a pair of three-pointers later in the period to give the hosts a 24-22 lead and later McCoy added his second long range jumper before another Cadets run gave the visitors a 34-29 lead at the intermission.
“Give St. Mary’s Ryken credit for hitting the open shots in the first half,” said St. John’s head coach Patrick Behan, who previously was the Knights’ head coach. “We had to adjust defensively to challenge their shots in the second half and our guys did that. This was our first real road test of the season. Our guys played well in the second half and our goal is to peak by the time the WCAC playoffs begin.”
St. Mary’s Ryken center Vladan Malavrazic and Ceaser each scored inside to open the third quarter and trim to Cadets lead to a single point at 34-33. But the next seven minutes of the third quarter and the first four minutes of the fourth clearly belonged to the Cadets. St. John’s ended the third on a prolonged 19-5 run to take a 53-38 lead into the final frame.
St. John’s (5-0, 3-0) then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter before Ceaser countered with a pair of free throws. But the Cadets sealed it over the next three minutes as Ishael Leggett hit a pair of three-point field goals and Amari Hansberry added a pair of buckets inside to vault the visitors to a commanding 71-46 lead, their biggest of the night, with roughly four minutes remaining.
Leggett led St. John’s with 26 points, which included going 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. Ceaser hit three threes to lead St. Mary’s Ryken with 17 points and McCoy added 12.
“We have a lot of talent, but we’re still young,” Booth said. “We start three juniors and two sophomores and they still have to learn how to finish games. That’s one thing about DeMatha and St. John’s. Their guys have experience. They might start slow, but they know how to finish games. We’re learning, but we’re not there yet.”
St. Mary’s Ryken showed a glimmer of life midway through the final frame as McCoy, Rogers and Ceaser scored inside to reduce the deficit to less than 20 points briefly.
St. John’s got three free throws later from Malik Mack to push the lead back to 22 at 76-54 before Chase Williams hit a pair of free throws and a layup in the last minute to account for the final points.
Twitter: @tblacksomds1