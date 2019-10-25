As rains poured down on the artificial turf field at St. Mary’s Ryken High School on Tuesday night, the Knights were locked in a competitive opening half against The Heights in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference boys soccer contest.
“Overall, we had a really good start and not a bad performance,” Knights head coach JJ Raley said.
The visitors from Montgomery County showed up roughly 30 minutes after the scheduled start time of the contest and St. Mary’s Ryken was able to generate the game’s first corner kick with about 36 minutes left in the opening half.
“I thought we came out really strong,” Raley said. “[The Heights] are one of the best teams not only in the conference, but in the state.”
The Cavaliers generated their first corner kick with about 26 minutes left and had a shot saved by a diving St. Mary’s Ryken junior goalkeeper Jaeden Hosea with about 15 minutes to go as both teams struggled to find the back of the net in the first half.
With about eight minutes left until halftime, The Heights scored the game’s opening goal on a shot by senior Jordan McMillen and the Knights would trail 1-0 at half.
“To only be down 1-0 at the half was good,” Raley said. “The guys fought, but we just had a few mistakes that cost us, which is going to happen in our conference against a really good team like that.”
In the second half, St. Mary’s Ryken started strong and generated a couple of scoring chances in the opening two minutes, but the Knights weren’t able to capitalize with one in the back of the net.
“If [our guys] play like that to start and really cue in defensively, then we have a chance against any team,” Raley said. “Especially if we settle and finish a chance or two in the second half tonight, it could have been a whole different game.”
Knights senior Diante Somerville nearly scored a goal for the hosts with about 31 minutes left in the game on a header in the box, but the ball just sailed over his head.
Only two minutes later, the Cavaliers added an insurance goal on a shot by senior Jorge Dickens to lead 2-0.
St. Mary’s Ryken (4-6-4, 3-4-2 WCAC) continued to battle to try and score a goal, but The Heights added goals from sophomore Leo Messenger and junior Liam Jones with roughly 15 minutes left to lead 4-0.
“If we just keep on task and keep battling, we will be fine,” Raley said.
The Knights were slated to host Bishop O’Connell of Virginia on Thursday to wrap up the regular season and the WCAC playoffs are scheduled to begin Monday.
“With playoffs right around the corner, that is one game at a time. In the playoffs, anything can happen and we’ve shown that we can take down good teams and have good performances,” Raley said. “There’s a lot to be positive about. This is a really good time for the program and to be right around .500 in the conference is a big accomplishment for us. We have really positive group.”
