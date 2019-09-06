St. Mary’s Ryken
Head coach: Aaron Brady (third season, All-County COY)
Last year: 10-2, 3-1 (WCAC Metro Division postseason champion)
Athletes to watch: WR Will Johnson (Jr., All-County), QB Trevor Nored (Jr., All-WCAC, All-County), DB Colyn Webster (Sr., All-WCAC, All-County), K Garrett Watkins (Sr., All-County), OL Jake Quasney (Sr.), DL Ryan Wheeler (Sr.), WR/DB Dez Williams (Jr.), DB Kirk Mitchell (Sr.)
Key personnel losses: RB Jonathan Wynn (All-WCAC Metro Division Offensive POY, All-County AOY), OL Evan Domonkos (All-WCAC, All-County), DL Ja’Marcus Holt (All-WCAC, All-County), DB/WR Camden Boyle (All-County), LB Will McKay (All-WCAC, All-County), OL Cameron Chase (All-County), DL AJ Wilson (All-WCAC, All-County), DB Charles Barley (All-WCAC, All-County)
Outlook: The Knights lost their starting running back to graduation and several other key players on the offensive and defensive line. Brady is filling those holes with younger players this season as the team will aim to repeat as the WCAC champions after capturing the program’s first title a season ago. The Knights opened their 2019 campaign with a 35-20 loss at home to Mount St. Joseph High School of Baltimore on Aug. 23 and will look for their first win of the year on Saturday against Calvert Hall from Baltimore in a game being played at Georgetown University.
Coach’s comments: “We have challenged ourselves with a very tough early schedule because the games that matter the most to us for the playoffs are our league games in the WCAC. We are excited about our season and the games to come.”
JOHN NISWANDER