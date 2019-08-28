After light rain and a steady mist cleared on Friday night, the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights hosted the Mount St. Joseph Gaels in a competitive battle in the season opener for both clubs under a clear night sky.
“I am very happy with our teams resiliency,” said St. Mary’s Ryken head coach Aaron Brady in his third year coaching the team. “We had some bad breaks go against us, but I’m really happy with our effort and how we played as a team.”
The Knights kept the game competitive and were trailing by only one possession for a majority of the contest in front of a packed house at home, but in the end, Mount St. Joseph, from Baltimore, came away with a 35-20 victory.
“It felt great to be back out on the field and competing against a team that is a rival,” Knights junior quarterback Trev Nored said. “The game didn’t go as well as planned, but we are going to get it fixed.”
St. Mary’s Ryken (0-1 overall) went three-and-out on its opening drive of the game and were forced to punt the ball to the Gaels.
Both teams combined to commit four turnovers in the opening quarter of the contest, trying to shake off the rust and jitters that come with the first game of the season.
“I think [all the turnovers] were a mix of both the jitters and just being back out on the field against a defense,” Nored said.
After the Knights fumbled on their first play after recovering a fumble by the Gaels’ offense, Mount St. Joseph senior running back Marlowe Wax Jr. punched in a 4-yard touchdown run for the game’s opening score with 8 minutes 42 seconds left in the first quarter to grant the visitors a 7-0 lead.
The Gaels (1-0) were threatening to score on their next drive after a turnover by the Knights set up the visitors just outside the red zone, but St. Mary’s Ryken senior Colyn Webster was determined to help his team make a play.
“We turned the ball over a couple times and then [Mount St. Joseph] scored,” Webster said. “When we got back on defense, I knew we needed a big play because our offense wasn’t doing too good.”
Webster provided a big play for the Knights as he picked off Mount St. Joseph junior quarterback William Atkins IV’s pass and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown to knot the game at 7.
“On the play, Kirk Mitchell and myself were in a matchup zone. Technically, he was supposed to get the pick. Both of our players went vertical, so I stuck with my man. Then the quarterback threw it in my sight and I jumped the route,” Webster said. “Once I caught it, I just sprinted all the way to the end zone and I could feel all the energy. It felt great to be back out there. There was a lot of energy and a great crowd. I was kind of sad that we just couldn’t come out with the win.”
One small individual goal of Webster’s was to get a pick six after he nearly had one a year ago in the playoffs.
“I was telling everybody I was supposed to have a pick six in the playoffs last year against Archbishop Carroll, but my teammate got in my way. It was actually kind of funny,” Webster said jokingly. So, this year I was like, ‘I have to get a pick six’. To get it in our first game was just amazing.”
Mount St. Joseph grabbed a 14-7 lead with 2:03 left in the opening quarter after Atkins IV connected with junior Donte Thornton Jr. on a 15-yard touchdown pass for the pair’s first of two touchdowns from the game.
St. Mary’s Ryken responded with 6:25 left in the second quarter on a Nored 5-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Jordan Scarbrough for the pair’s first of two touchdowns on the night.
After a failed extra-point attempt, the Knights trailed 14-13 as halftime approached, but the Gaels extended the lead before the break. Wax Jr. punched in his second touchdown of the day on a 14-yard run and the visitors led 21-13 after one half of play.
Atkins IV threw an interception on Mount St. Joseph’s opening drive of the second half, but the St. Mary’s Ryken offense stymied and went three-and-out. On the Gaels’ ensuing possession, Atkins IV connected with Thornton Jr. on a 40-yard touchdown pass to put the visitors in front 28-13 about midway through the third quarter.
St. Mary’s Ryken kept battling back and Nored found Scarbrough for a 40-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down play to ignite the crowd and keep the Knights within one possession.
“Our seniors did an incredible job of being positive last night and pushing the team to battle adversity,” Brady said. “We had a lot of guys starting their first game last night. We were within a touchdown deep in the game against a top team in Maryland and the country that was laden with scholarship players.”
In the end, the Gaels were able to hold on and added a touchdown less than a minute into the final quarter on a 22-yard pass from Atkins IV to junior Ausar Crawley for what ended up being the final points of the game.
“We learned a lot about ourselves in this game, and we are excited about our season and the games to come,” Brady said.
The Knights have next week off and play their second game of the season on Sept. 7 versus Calvert Hall at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
