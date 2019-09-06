The 2018 season was a memorable one for the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights football program. The Knights captured the program’s first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division championship with a 43-6 victory over Virginia’s Bishop O’Connell.
This year, the goal for the Knights under third-year head coach Aaron Brady is to repeat as champions after everyone returning this season knows what it takes now to capture a championship.
“Our goal for this year is to win a championship again,” said Brady, who was named the All-County Coach of the Year a season ago. “We have challenged ourselves with a very tough early schedule, because the games that matter the most to us for the playoffs are our league games in the WCAC.”
The Knights (0-1 overall) fell by a final score of 35-20 at home to Mount St. Joseph from Baltimore in their first game of the 2019 season on Aug. 23, but Brady was pleased to see many of his players start their first game at St. Mary’s Ryken and compete with a top team in the country.
“Our seniors did an incredible job of being positive [versus Mount St. Joseph] and pushing the team to battle adversity. We learned a lot about ourselves in this game,” Brady said. “We have three returning starters on offense, five on defense and we had a lot of guys starting their first game last night. We were within a touchdown deep in the game against a top team not only in Maryland, but the country, that was laden with scholarship players.”
Returning for his second year on varsity for the Knights offense is junior quarterback Trev Nored.
“The expectation is to win another championship this year, but the week-to-week goals are to come to practice everyday with a positive attitude and just make the team better, come together as brothers, be there for each other and be 1-0 every week,” Nored said.
With a year of varsity experience under his belt, Nored is ready to be more of a leader this time around.
“I learned from last year that I need to be more of a leader and take control of the team this season,” said Nored, an All-County selection from last year. “I’ve been working on that the whole offseason. I am trying to do that this year way more than I did last year.”
Nored wasn’t happy with his performance in the season opener, but is working hard to get his game in check to help be a leader for St. Mary’s Ryken as the team searches for its first win of 2019.
“I didn’t really play that well in the season opener, but I am going to get that fixed and help take this team to a championship just like last year,” Nored said.
Junior Will Johnson returns for his third year on varsity for the Knights and will provide a weapon on the outside for Nored to throw the ball to.
“I worked on my strength and my explosiveness in the offseason,” said Johnson, another All-County selection a year ago. “Our team goals are to win the championship and get another ring, but my personal goal is to excel in what I do on the field.”
In the opener, senior defensive back Colyn Webster excited fans with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Knights’ first points of the season.
“To be a senior it really does feel like the game slows down,” Webster said. “I was talking to one of my older friends and he told me the same thing. When you play the game as a senior, it does feel like it all slows down for you.”
Webster, an All-County selection last season, is excited for the team to have the opportunity to win back-to-back championships.
“We just have to give it our all and everyone has to do their job. We have a really young group, but also a lot of returning veterans,” Webster said. “Will Johnson is a three-year varsity starter. Trev Nored is on varsity for his second year, so he’s going to be more comfortable. I am really excited for our receivers, junior Dez Williams, senior Kyle Webster and sophomore Jordan Scarbrough. They are going to make lots of plays for us this year, and we got a lot of transfers, so that’s going to help, too.”
St. Mary’s Ryken will hope to earn its first win of the season Saturday against Calvert Hall from Baltimore in a 7 p.m. contest that will be played at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
“We are not going to hold anything back and once it’s game week we will lock in and be ready,” Colyn Webster said.
Twitter: @johnniswander2