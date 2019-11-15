Last year was a historic year for the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights football team as the program captured its first-ever Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.
This year, the Knights are back in the playoffs and have their sights set on repeating as champions.
“At the beginning of our season, all of the leaders on our football team had a meeting talking about our personal goals and teams goals for the year,” St. Mary’s Ryken junior Will Johnson said. “Everyone at that meeting had the same exact team goal: to get back to back championships for the school and help the team win in any way possible. Our team loves the game of football and loves playing it for each other.”
On Saturday, the Knights (7-3 overall) will host Bishop O’Connell of Virginia in a WCAC Metro Division semifinal game scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
“Our goal is to be physically and mentally tough on the field, but to have fun playing this game,” St Mary’s Ryken head coach Aaron Brady said. “No other game teaches teamwork, sacrifice, handling adversity and selflessness quite like football. We hope to exhibit that on Saturday.”
In a regular season meeting back on Oct. 11, the Knights topped Bishop O’Connell (2-8) by a final score of 49-0, but Brady noted that the playoff meeting will bring new challenges for his team.
“It is always hard preparing for a team that you scored 49 points in the first half in the first meeting. To O’Connell’s credit, they have moved some guys around and made some changes with their scheme since our last game,” Brady said. “They also had some key players that did not play against us the first time around. They present some challenges with a talented running back and a group of athletes at wide receiver and tight end. I told our kids that someone is ending their season this weekend, so they will be coming down here to Southern Maryland with nothing to lose.”
The winner of the O’Connell-St. Mary’s Ryken contest will face the winner of the other Metro Division semifinal that has Archbishop Carroll of Washington, D.C. hosting Paul VI of Virginia in the championship game next weekend.
“For us, playoff week is no different. We will prepare and study our opponent the same way that we do each week,” Brady said. “We will lean on our seniors and veteran players more in these weeks. Having experience in the playoffs last year will be very helpful to this year’s team. They learned last year that nothing changes and we still need to execute. We need to block, tackle and handle adversity better than our opponents.”
After starting the season 0-2, the Knights have won seven of their last eight games and enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak.
“Our season so far has prepared us greatly for the playoffs. We started off 0-2, but that only made us stronger as a team,” St. Mary’s Ryken junior quarterback Trev Nored said. “It brought us closer together and taught us how to win as a team. Our out-of-conference schedule was really challenging, but again that only makes us better prepared for the playoffs and made us play at a higher level than our opponents.”
St. Mary’s Ryken has outscored its opponents 341-152 this season, including shutout victories over Bishop O’Connell and Bishop Ireton (Va.) in back-to-back weeks. The Knights wrapped up the regular season on Nov. 9 with a 35-12 win at Carroll.
“This is the week we have been building to all season. The reason we play nationally recognized football programs in August and September is to prepare for our league schedule,” Brady said. “Everything we do in our program is geared around playing at our best in November, and helping our young men get to college. As a coach, my main purpose is to ensure that they push themselves to succeed in the classroom, lead with their actions and compete at the highest level on the field.”
In the last few weeks, a pair of Knights juniors were offered by NCAA Division I teams to play at the next level.
Dez Williams was offered by Memphis, Temple and UMass, while Johnson was offered by Wake Forest.
“We know that positive energy is contagious and we want to bring that to all facets of our life from the classroom to the lunch room to the field,” Brady said.
