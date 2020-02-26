For a majority of the season, the St. Mary’s Ryken girls basketball team has been battling opponents as well as the injury bug.
“We’ve been challenged a lot with injuries, and towards the end we have started to get some people back,” Knights head coach Toyja Somerville said. “Even in that, it is still getting them back in game condition and getting them ready to play.”
On Thursday, St. Mary’s Ryken picked up a 54-33 victory over the visiting Archbishop Carroll Lions from Washington, D.C. in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in game.
“This game was a little bit sloppier than I would have hoped it would be, but a win is a win and we will take it,” Somerville said.
In her first year with St. Mary’s Ryken, junior guard Imani Eubanks nailed a three-pointer to score the first points of the game and put the hosts in front 3-0 in the opening minute. After one quarter of play, the Knights led Carroll by a score of 13-3.
“We started off a little slow, but towards the second half we picked it up,” St. Mary’s Ryken sophomore Destiny Towns said. “We started making our layups and trusting each other better to play as a team.”
At halftime, the Knights led the Lions 21-10 behind nine points from freshman Mekhia Chase.
“I think we should have scored more, but as coach said, ‘A win is a win,’” Chase said. “My freshman season has been good and as a freshman here I have learned that you have to work hard and trust the upperclassmen.”
St. Mary’s Ryken led 34-18 after three quarters and Carroll trailed by at least 15 points for much of the final quarter as the Knights able to maintain the lead.
Chase scored a team-high 16 points for St. Mary’s Ryken and was the only Knights player to finish in double figures. Junior Chalon Miles finished with nine points, Towns had seven and Eubanks and senior Raevyn Harris each chipped in with six.
Carroll sophomore Taniya Lawson scored a game-high 23 points and nailed four triples. The Lions finished 7-22 overall.
Saturday, St. Mary’s Ryken faced off with top-seeded Bishop McNamara of Prince George’s County in a WCAC quarterfinal game at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville.
St. Mary’s Ryken trailed 20-9 after a quarter and 34-22 at halftime. The Knights were not able to pull off the upset and fell by a final score of 61-42 to finish the season at 12-17 overall. McNamara defeated Paul VI of Virginia to win the title on Monday night.
Miles led St. Mary’s Ryken with 21 points, including three triples.
“The season has been a season of runs where we could put a few good games together here and there,” Somerville said. “It wasn’t what we expected or wanted, but we are going to keep working hard and continue to build this program. We want to thank Southern Maryland for supporting us all season.”
Knights boys hoops players receive honors
A handful of basketball players from St. Mary’s Ryken’s boys and girls teams were honored with appearances on the all-conference teams.
For the Knights boys, junior guards Devin Ceaser and Aaron Jasper were both named as All-WCAC honorable mention selections.
On the girls team, Miles was named as an All-WCAC first-team selection and Eubanks was selected to the second team, while Towns and senior guard Mikayla Hefferon were recognized as honorable mentions selections.
Wrestlers do well at National Preps
The St. Mary’s Ryken wrestling team wrapped up its season by taking part in the National Preps tournament last weekend at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The Knights as a team tied for 23rd overall with 33 points. Wyoming Seminary of Pennsylvania was the team champion with 349.5.
St. Mary’s Ryken was led by Mason Buckler, who finished eighth at 106 pounds. Blake Jury (132 pounds), Aiden Weber (195) and Terrence McCauley (285) all won two matches.
