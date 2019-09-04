Last year, the St. Mary’s Ryken Knights girls soccer team had one of its most successful seasons in program history under first-year head coach Pete Staufenberger.
Now in his second year at the helm, Staufenberger is hoping the club can build off of that result and keep improving in a competitive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
“Our team is coming off a very good season in 2018 in which we had our highest conference finish in over 10 years,” Staufenberger said.
The Knights finished the season with an overall record of 8-5-4 and a record of 3-2-3 in WCAC play.
“Last year we finished fourth in the WCAC, and we are hoping to build on that result and improve on it,” St. Mary’s Ryken assistant coach Bill Schaefer said. “At the very least, we want to maintain that competitive level we had last year.”
In order to be competitive again this season, the Knights will have to replace a handful of starters with younger and first-year varsity players.
“We graduated five girls that started and six girls that played a lot last season, so we’ve replaced quite a bit,” Schaefer said. “We have a couple of freshmen this year on the team and a handful of new juniors.”
Knights seniors Rhiannon Tamburri and Bella Beck will look to help take the new players under their wings and provide senior leadership.
“I was still [nervous] on the first day of practice just because I know it is my last time really playing soccer on a team since I’m not playing in college, but I love the girls here,” Tamburri said. “I love teaching the new girls. My little sister is a freshman this year, and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do. I hope she can be a leader on this team one day, too.”
St. Mary’s Ryken opened up its season slate last Wednesday at Maryvale Preparatory School of Baltimore County.
“Our first couple of scrimmages weren’t our best, but we played well against Maryvale Preparatory School and won the game 3-1 to start the regular season,” Beck said. “We pulled through, but we need to focus more on taking more shots on goal by getting forward.”
Tamburri noted as the team has begun to play and practice together more they are beginning to see improvements.
“We have started to progress and work better as a team now with our communication,” Tamburri said. “This year we really hope we can beat Bishop McNamara and we also are hoping to have as good of a season as last year, if not better.”
Staufenberger is excited with so many new faces on the team this year along with the returning seniors.
“We lost five seniors from last year’s team, but I am very excited about this group of players,” Staufenberger said. “I am expecting a very strong season from seniors Bella Beck and goalkeeper Jaida Hendricks, as well as our leading scorer from last season, sophomore Jill Silverstone.”
St. Mary’s Ryken (1-0 overall) is scheduled to host St. Mary’s-Annapolis at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, then take on visiting Calvert at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
