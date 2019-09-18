At St. Mary’s Ryken, head girls tennis coach Russ Carrington cares more about the improvement and progress his team shows from match to match rather than the final outcome.
“The attitude of everybody makes it a real pleasure to work with the team,” Carrington said. “We are not discouraged, but we just need to keep improving.”
Thursday, the Knights fell to 0-2 after their second 9-0 defeat on the season. St. Mary’s Ryken lost 9-0 at home to Bishop Ireton of Virginia to open the season earlier in the week before falling at the hands of Paul VI of Virginia in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match on Thursday with an identical score.
“[The WCAC] is a tough conference and there’s not much we can control about that,” Carrington said. “The experience level shows quite a disparity between these schools, so we try to focus on improving our strokes.”
At No. 1 girls doubles for St. Mary’s Ryken, Kaitlyn Abell and Bianca Ingelido fell 8-0 to Peyton Capuano and Emma Thompson. The Knights didn’t fare much better at No. 2 girls doubles as Patricia Cain and Madison Dean were held off the scoreboard and fell 8-0 to Sofia Lucero and Kat Donovan.
“This was a great way to start the season and get a 9-0 win over St. Mary’s Ryken,” Paul VI head coach Kate Thompson said about her team’s win in their first match of the 2019 season.
St. Mary’s Ryken was most competitive at No. 3 doubles as Lilly Bull and Gianna Nazarro were able to win three games in an 8-3 loss to Anna Brown and Sunny Pan.
“We are committed to playing a particular way of doubles, which is getting to the net every time the ball bounces and doing some different formations and switches,” Carrington said. “The girls do a great job and everything that the coaches try and get them to do they soak it in and do the best they can. We try and focus on those kinds of things rather than the final score.”
The Knights struggled to win games in singles action as Abell (No. 1), Cain (No. 2), Dean (No. 4) and Katrina Brillantes (No. 5) all lost by scores of 8-0.
The most competitive match of the day came at No. 6 singles as Bull pushed her opponent to a lengthy match that lasted about an hour, but fell by a final score of 8-4 in the end to Pan.
Ingelido was able to win three games at No. 3 singles in an 8-3 losing effort to Thompson to round out the Knights' singles matches results.
With a total of 12 girls on the team this fall, Carrington is pleased with the balance of upperclassmen to newer players that he hopes will develop over the next few years.
“We are kind of spread out,” Carrington said in reference to his team’s experience levels. “We have a few seniors and a few new players that are sophomores and freshmen that we hope can have three more years or so to develop them.”
There was one player that Carrington has been particularly pleased with so far this season, but noted that playing high up in the lineup is a challenge, especially in the WCAC.
“I am very excited about Kaitlyn Abell’s progress, but it is very frustrating once you become number one in [the WCAC] because you are going to take on the other team’s best player each match,” Carrington said. “I think she is one of the better volleyers in the league and it is pretty cool to see a player with that dimension to her game.”
After a scheduled match at Elizabeth Seton of Prince George's County on Tuesday, St. Mary's Ryken is slated to host Good Counsel at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.