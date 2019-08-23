For as long as he can remember, Jamaal Satisfield was playing the sport of basketball.
“I started playing basketball ever since I can remember, but I started playing organized basketball when I was about seven years old,” Satisfield said. “My older brother, Maurice Thompson, started me out playing sports in general, too.”
In 2014, Satisfield graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School after anchoring the point guard position for the Knights.
“I played point guard all my life and playing for St Mary’s Ryken was a big change coming from public school,” Satisfield said. “It was a family oriented place, and I still keep in touch with my teammates and coaches from there.”
After high school, Satisfield committed to play basketball at NCAA Division II Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.
“I have so many memories playing for Newberry College, but two of my favorites are when we beat Marshall University on their home floor and when we played the [University of South Carolina] Gamecocks on their home floor,” Satisfield said.
Satisfield played in 87 games for the Wolves in his four-year collegiate career and finished with 251 points, 225 rebounds, 71 assists, and 60 steals.
Athletes in college must balance the workload of practices, games and their classwork, but Satisfield was able to involve himself in other activities off the basketball court while still staying on top of his schoolwork and basketball skills.
In July, Satisfield was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Honor Court after graduating in May with a graphic design major.
“At Newberry College, Jamaal Satisfield chose hard work and dedication to excel, academically and athletically, while being a full-time student, full-time in the ROTC program, while joining and serving in a fraternity, and being a member of the men’s basketball team,” former Newberry College men’s basketball head coach Dave Davis said. “Most of his college peers would get stressed while attending class three hours a day for 32 weeks a year.”
Davis believes Satisfield embodies what a student athlete can achieve in their collegiate careers, both on and off the court.
“As a 35-year educator, I believe Jamaal is the example young people need to emulate,” Davis said. “He simply outworked others to succeed in all areas of his life. I cannot think of a young man I have coached that I am more proud of than Jamaal Satisfield.”
Satisfield, who is from Lexington Park, noted how Davis played an integral part in what he learned throughout his time in college.
“I learned a lot playing college basketball, and playing for coach Davis was probably the best thing,” Satisfield said. “I would say that not just because of basketball, but because of the fact that he taught me tons of life lessons outside of basketball. He pushed us players to limits we never thought we could go, and that just translates to everyday life for me.”
As a college graduate, Satisfield now serves as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and was honored last month with an award.
“I received an Army Achievement Medal from Cadet Summer Training where I spent all summer helping to train cadets become future lieutenants,” Satisfield said. “My job was to insert data for each cadet that came through CST. I choose to be a part of ROTC to do something that’s bigger than me. I love working with a team and the Army provides that. From being in ROTC, I have learned numerous leadership skills that I use in everyday life. I like to do things bigger than myself to help others.”
Twitter: @johnniswander2