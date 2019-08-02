For St. Mary’s Ryken rising senior Ryan Wheeler, heading into his final season of high school football, the stressful part of college recruiting is finally over.
The outside linebacker and defensive end had been offered a scholarship by Georgetown and full rides to Howard and Robert Morris (Pa.) to play Division I college football, and ultimately decided to land at Howard University in Washington, D.C., a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
"I was stressed out before, waiting for offers to come for three years basically, and now it seems like things are paying off and it’s kind of feels like a sense of relief."
He added: "It’s relieving because the recruiting process is over for me. This was an early decision, it makes it a lot easier because you can focus on the schoolwork and football. You just get to focus on the one school.”
Wheeler is going to be playing in the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division I-AA. The subdivision consists of 124 teams in 13 conferences. FCS teams are limited to 63 players on scholarship.
According to Wheeler, the hardest part of college recruiting is already over, as he made his decision earlier than many of his rising senior peers who will decide on which college to attend by National Signing Day, which is Feb. 5.
“[The Bison] play really good competition,” he said. “They have cyber security, which I’m also looking to do. They also have a lot of internships and connections in D.C., too.”
When Wheeler visited the Howard University campus earlier this year, he felt right at home.
“When I went I felt like I wanted to play right then and there. They showed me film and how they run their program,” he said.
Wheeler has big football dreams that may have started at St. Mary's Ryken, but hopes to extend far beyond college.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to play on ESPN, so I’m still chasing that dream,” he said. “I played outside linebacker and defensive end, that’s what I’ve been offered as position-wise. So that’s something that I will decide over time, ultimately I want to go to the NFL.”
Wheeler was split in his decision between attending an Ivy League school, which is more academics focused, or a football program that wins championships.
“It was either going to be Robert Morris or Howard because those two will be free,” Wheeler said. “Georgetown was more need-based aid. Ivy League is also not as good Division I competition and the academics are better so there's pros and cons.”.
Wheeler, a lifetime Southern Maryland native, had location as a large factor in his decision.
“For sure, I wanted to be able to make sure that my family could go to games,” he said. “I didn’t want to wake up at 4:30 a.m. and drive to school, leave at 6:00 p.m. and not be able to see the family. I’m trying to get some friends to go there, but I’m not sure what league they are in. They are trying to switch out.”
Wheeler also started playing football with his longtime friend and St. Mary’s Ryken rising junior Will Johnson.
“[Johnson and I] went to the same local trainer around here,” Wheeler said. “I started making the transition to go to Ryken and I was telling him about the academic and athletic opportunities and about college exposure and how it could benefit him to play on the level that we both dreamed of as kids.”
Wheeler still has one final season of high school football left to make his mark at St. Mary’s Ryken, which went from a 1-9 record in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference his sophomore year to a 9-1 record his junior year under head coach Aaron Brady.
“I’m looking forward to leading our team to a championship,” Wheeler said. “I feel like we should win the division pretty easily. And all the other teams lost a lot of seniors, we have about seven or eight seniors. We’ve all been there since our freshman year, we all get to talk during the day and then have practice and camp.”
Brady, going into his third year with the program, wants to see his students achieve on the football field and beyond.
“He’s in the FCS, which is the lower Division I, and he wants to play in the highest level and find the best fit for him, academically and socially," Brady said.
According to Brady, college football recruiting is more than just being athletically fit to play in college.
“That’s why there’s kids that can play college football and not many of them can hit the academic parameters,” he said. “[Wheeler is] an intelligent kid, things kind of come easy to him. He’s a quick learner. I got here and he was a sophomore and he picked up the defense very quickly. He’s an intelligent guy and has picked up 25 pounds and that helped for recruiting. They use a baseline for height, weight and GPA, SAT.”
Brady attributes much of the St. Mary’s Ryken football program’s recent success to whole player approach.
“We spent a lot of time on the academics with these guys, because to me that’s why we are winning football games,” he said. “We have good habits. We take notes in football class. All of these things help. First thing I ever said to these guys is football starts in the classroom. [Wheeler] embodies that.”
Wheeler still has big plans for his final year of high school football, especially after being part of a WCAC team that won its first championship last year.
“I hope to lead the program to another championship. I want to break the sack record,” he said.