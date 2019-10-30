The St. Mary’s Ryken Knights volleyball team is a younger squad than other squads in recent years under head coach Delwin Harris, but their experience was enough on Monday night to earn a win.
“We looked good tonight for the team that we were playing against, which was a young squad,” Harris said.
St. Mary’s Ryken (10-12 overall) hosted the visiting Bishop McNamara Mustangs from Prince George’s County on Monday night in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament play-in match, with the winner advancing to the WCAC quarterfinals.
The Knights were able to use strong starts in all three sets to coast to a sweep with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-8 final score.
With the straight-sets win, St. Mary’s Ryken was slated to travel to play at St. John’s College High School of Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening. The winner of Tuesday’s match advances to the WCAC semifinals which are scheduled for Thursday and the WCAC final is slated to take place on Sunday.
“We play at St. John’s tomorrow on the road,” Harris said. “They are 17-1, so we got to come ready to play.”
The Mustangs (1-20) grabbed their only lead in any set of the match on the very first point of the night.
The Knights responded and raced out to a 4-1 lead on back-to-back aces from junior Dajah Farmer.
McNamara head coach Kamisha Kellam called a timeout with St. Mary’s Ryken leading 13-7 to try and change the momentum in her team’s favor, but was unable to stop the Knights from extending its lead in the opening set.
The Mustangs won three points in a row to earn half the amount of points the hosts had in the first set, but the Knights closed out the opening set 25-15 on a service error committed by the visitors.
“The energy was high early in the first set and I tried to tell the girls to talk to each other and work together,” Kellam said. “When you stop communicating, that sucks the energy out of the team and out of the gym and it kind of just was a slow decline from there.”
In the second set, St. Mary’s Ryken jumped out to a 3-0 lead on an ace by sophomore Jenna Ring. A kill from Knights junior Lila Flores pushed the hosts in front 8-3 before an ace from junior Reagan Sutton made the score 9-3.
The Mustangs would trim St. Mary’s Ryken’s lead to 10-4, but the Knights won four of the next five points to begin to pull away. Kellam once again called a timeout, but the hosts kept up its momentum and continued to lengthen the lead.
“When we keep our energy high, we are a different team,” Kellam said. “Our passing was our downfall.”
St. Mary’s Ryken won the second set 25-10 and looked to close out the win in straight sets with a strong start in the third set.
An ace from Ring granted the Knights an early 1-0 edge, but McNamara fought back to knot the score at 2. Farmer served an ace to push St. Mary’s Ryken in front 6-2 as the Knights finished off the straight-sets victory by winning 19 of the final 22 points.
“[McNamara] has a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so we just took advantage of our experience over them,” Harris said.
